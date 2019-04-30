West Palm Beach Personal Injury Law Firm, Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin Welcomes New Attorney Ian Miller

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm is pleased to announce Ian Miller has joined their legal team as an attorney. Miller has more than a decade of experience handling complex personal injury, medical malpractice, legal malpractice, and general liability defense cases.

"We are excited to welcome Ian to the firm," said Mark Clark, managing partner. "He is a talented lawyer who will be a great addition to our team of trial lawyers."

A graduate of Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law, Miller will handle personal injury, wrongful death and products liability cases for Clark Fountain clients in Florida and throughout the United States.

Prior to joining the Clark Fountain team, Miller focused his practice on defending medical providers, hospitals, physician groups and insurance companies in significant injury and wrongful death cases.

For more information, or to contact Miller, visit www.clarkfountain.com.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm, have been representing clients in Florida and throughout the United States for three decades. The firm represents clients in all matters of personal injury, including automobile and trucking accidents, products liability, wrongful death and medical malpractice cases. They have secured more than one billion dollars for their injured clients.

SOURCE Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

Related Links

http://www.clarkfountain.com

