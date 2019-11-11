West Palm Beach Product Liability Attorney Donald R. Fountain Recertified in Civil Trial Law by The Florida Bar

Board certification marks the highest level of knowledge, skills, and proficiency in both ethics and the practice of law. Less than 5,000 lawyers in Florida are board certified by The Florida Bar. To be eligible for certification, an attorney must demonstrate substantial involvement in the field of law, undergo a peer-review evaluation process, satisfy continuing legal education requirements, and pass an examination. Board certification is valid for five years.

In addition to being a double board certified attorney, Fountain has twice been named "Lawyer of the Year" in product liability litigation by Best Lawyers in America®. During his more than 30 years of practice, he has earned verdicts and settlements exceeding $300 million for his clients throughout Florida and the United States.

SOURCE Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin