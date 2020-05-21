West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. to Join S&P 500 Index

EXTON, Pa., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, announced that it has been named to the S&P® 500, which will become effective after close of trading today.

"We are honored to be included with the prestigious group of companies that constitute the S&P® 500," said Eric M. Green, President and Chief Executive Officer. "West is a global healthcare leader in the supply of critical components and products for packaging and delivery of injectable drugs. This recognition represents a significant milestone for West and it further marks the tremendous growth of the Company over the past 97 years. It is also a testament to the accomplishments and dedication of our West team members across the globe."

The S&P 500® is a widely regarded index of large-cap U.S. equities. According to Dow Jones®, there is over $9.9 trillion indexed or benchmarked to the index, with indexed assets comprising approximately $3.4 trillion of this total. The index includes 500 leading companies and covers approximately 80% of available market capitalization.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Working by the side of its customers from concept to patient, West creates products that promote the efficiency, reliability and safety of the world's pharmaceutical drug supply. West is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and supports its customers from locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. West's 2019 net sales of $1.84 billion reflect the daily use of approximately 100 million of its components and devices, which are designed to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients around the world.

S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC, and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC.

