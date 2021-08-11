West Shore Acquires Asset In Florida And Passes Milestone Of 10,000 Units

"Parker at East Village is a best-in-class asset in a market that's experiencing exceptional growth," said Steven P. Rosenthal, Chairman of West Shore. "Our disciplined, focused business plan and strategic investment model has enabled us to reach the significant achievement of owning over 10,000 units."

The 282-unit property in Lady Lake is an elevator served, garden-style apartment community that was completed in 2020. Parker at East Village offers residents top-of-the-market finishes and amenities, immediate proximity to retail and dining options, and is situated just outside of The Villages, the #1 fastest-selling master planned community in the country the last 12 years running. Conveniently located off US 27/411 with thoughtful unit layouts in a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, the community has set the standard in the market for future luxury apartment living, while offering a robust amenity package.

"We are proud to continue the strong growth of West Shore and expand our Florida portfolio with this terrific acquisition," said West Shore President, Lee Rosenthal. "Parker at East Village is a unique property in an exciting and expanding market."

West Shore's national portfolio now includes over 10,400 apartment homes. Parker at East Village is located at 13765 NE 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, Florida, and is now leasing. To learn more, visit www.parkereastvillage.com.

ABOUT WEST SHORE LLC

West Shore LLC is a fully integrated real estate investment firm with a specific focus on the acquisition and management of multifamily assets. It is a dynamic, fast-growing company that blends an entrepreneurial approach to real estate with institutional investment discipline. Its principals are experienced management and real estate private equity executives. Boston-based West Shore was founded in 2016 and owns and operates a diverse portfolio of 33 multifamily properties in seven states, totaling 10,492 units with a total market value of more than $1.85 billion. For more information about West Shore LLC, visit the company's website at www.west-shore.com.

SOURCE West Shore LLC