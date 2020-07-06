West Shore Home, LLC Closes 4th Acquisition, Expanding Footprint To Virginia

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home, a leading technology-enabled home improvement company, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Virginia-based Quality Advantage Home Products, Inc.

This is West Shore Home's fourth acquisition in the past 18 months. The company also currently operates offices in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. It also recently launched a new location in Charlotte, NC in June.

"Adding Quality Advantage to our portfolio allows us to continue to extend our footprint along the East Coast," said B.J. Werzyn, President, CEO and Founder of West Shore Home. "We are excited to bring efficient, reliable and convenient home remodeling services from West Shore Home to the State of Virginia."

Through its most recent acquisition, West Shore Home expands its ranking as the largest bathroom remodeler in the nation and 4th largest home remodeling company in the country.

About West Shore Home

West Shore Home, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is a leading technology-enabled home improvement with continued national expansion plans. Since its founding in 2006, West Shore Home's mission has been to provide the fastest, most convenient home remodeling services in the market. West Shore has rapidly established itself as an industry leader driven by its use of technology to simplify the remodeling process and a customer first mindset. For additional information about West Shore Home visit www.westshorehome.com.

