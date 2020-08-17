­­­West Shore Home Named #7 on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 List

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving home remodeling companies in the U.S., has announced West Shore Home as #7 on its 42nd annual listing of the nation's 500 largest remodeling companies. Since 1978, Qualified Remodeling's TOP 500 has tracked the industry's largest and fastest-growing companies in the home improvement industry.

West Shore Home's rank was based on factors including gross sales, years in the industry, industry certifications, awards, and community service. In 2019, West Shore Home acquired both Kentucky-based America's Window and Florida-based Fairbanks Construction. Those acquisitions, alongside additional greenfield expansion, led to West Shore Home more than doubling both their headcount and revenue in the past 12 months.

"Based on Qualified Remodeler's analysis, the Top 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty," says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O'Toole. "These attributes helped put West Shore Home on this list and contribute to their success."

Additional information on the Qualified Remodeler Top 500 as well as a detailed write up featuring BJ Werzyn, the owner of CEO of West Shore Home, can be found at www.qualifiedremodeler.com/2020-top-500-skys-the-limit.

About West Shore Home

West Shore Home, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is a leading technology-enabled home improvement company with continued national expansion plans. Since its founding in 2006, West Shore Home's mission has been to provide the fastest, most convenient home remodeling services in the market. West Shore has rapidly established itself as an industry leader driven by its use of technology to simplify the remodeling process and a customer-first mindset. For additional information about West Shore Home visit www.westshorehome.com.

SOURCE West Shore Home

Related Links

http://www.westshorehome.com

