West USA Realty, Inc. National Blood Drive Challenge Assists American Red Cross and Vitalant in Reducing Blood Shortages

PHOENIX, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West USA Realty, Inc., the 7th largest production brokerage in the nation, announced their blood drive challenge following the U.S. Surgeon General's request urging all healthy Americans, especially millennials and other young adults, to consider donating blood to help fight a potential nationwide shortage amid the coronavirus outbreak.

West USA Realty Cares, the brokerage's community service mobilization program, challenged the 1.4 Million National Association of REALTOR® members to give blood. The American Red Cross and Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) reports widespread cancellations of scheduled blood drives and appointments across the country, leading West USA Realty Cares members to reach out to their constituents across the nation.

"Our family of Real Estate Agents does many powerful things in their communities, but when they hear of a need, they are even more determined to step up to help. There is not much that can be done during this time, but giving blood is one at the top of the list to save lives. We encourage every Real Estate Agent, if you can, sign up to save lives by donating today," urged CarrieLynn Mason, the Director of the West USA Cares Committee.

The American Red Cross and Vitalant both have taken extreme measures to ensure the safety of the donor. At a time when blood supply is critical, action must be taken to promote awareness and, more importantly, to take action and get out in force to give blood.

"It is safe to give blood," said Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D. Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as reported by America's Blood Centers March 12, 2020.

"We challenge all REALTOR members to get out and give blood during this critical shortage, then extend the invitation to their friends, families, and clients to do the same. There is no better servant leadership than to lead by example," said Todd C. Menard, the company's COO. West USA Realty has created an online barometer to tally and represent the success of the endeavor. West USA Realty has partnered with Ifound Agent, a website development company, to create www.igaveblood.com. We request that once you have donated, add your donation by logging into the site at www.igaveblood.com to show others that it is ok to give blood.

West USA Realty, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is the nation's 7th largest production brokerage according to Real Trends, a leading industry reporting instrument, achieving 2019 totals of over 26,000 properties sold and over $4.1B in sales volume. In addition, West USA Realty, Inc is the nation's 5th largest privately-held brokerage and #1 in Arizona. For more information about West USA Realty, please visit www.westusa.com, and for more information about career opportunities, visit www.joinwestusa.com or call 602.942.4200.

