West4Texas: Failed Leadership Lead to the Convention Crisis for the Republican Party of Texas

GARLAND, Texas., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is Lt. Col. Allen West's statement in regards to the convention crisis facing the Republican Party of Texas currently.

"The concern that Texas Republicans might be denied their right to hold a state convention in Houston came to fruition last night. Despite the assurances of top party leaders, we face a virtual online convention and have finally learned the truth that adequate steps were never taken to prepare for this eventuality. This sheds new light on why my repeated requests for access to the details about remote voting have gone unanswered.

Failed leadership from the top is responsible for the mess we are in today. It's inexcusable that on the very week of the state convention, delegates bound for Houston still don't know where to go, or how they will have their voices heard or votes counted. Rural voters and others with limited internet access, delegates who are less technologically savvy or who may have hearing or visual impairments, face the very real risk of being disenfranchised. I promise you that as State Party Chairman I would never tolerate such risk of disenfranchisement of our delegates or lead our party into such uncertainty.

Considering all factors involved, however, litigation will simply not solve this problem. Therefore, we will be spending our time and energy working with the grass root activists on the Temporary Rules Committee in an attempt to have rules in place to protect the integrity of the virtual convention and remote voting that has been forced upon us.

Working for positive results is where I have always focused my time and energy, no matter how tough the fight. With God Speed and your prayers I will continue working tirelessly to ensure that the voices of Texas grass-roots Republicans are always heard."

