Westbourne Partners US LP rebrands to The Tayler Group

NEW YORK, March 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westbourne Partners US LP, an Executive Search and Talent Advisory firm focusing on the Technology, Consulting, and PE&VC industries, is excited to announce their re-brand as The Tayler Group.

The US business started in 2017 under the Westbourne Partners UK brand, but since then its operations have evolved and taken on its own identity. "As our business enters its next phase of growth, we feel the need for a new brand that communicates our culture and value proposition more accurately," said Managing Partner, Richard Broomhead.

The team has worked to create a brand that communicates their Executive level focus, transparent and accountable approach, and emphasis on diversity while also promoting the partnerships they create within their client ecosystem.

The Tayler Group, based in the NYC Rise FinTech ecosystem, has generated deep expertise in the US market particularly amongst high growth firms in the FinTech, Management Consultant, and investor communities. The team advises their clients on brand positioning, talent strategies, and helps these firms hire top professionals that they would otherwise not be able to reach.

The landscape of Executive Search has shifted over the last decade. Platforms, like LinkedIn, have leveled the playing field from a candidate identification perspective but have also made it more difficult for companies to stand out in the pursuit of top-tier talent.

The firm's strength lies in their ability to provide lesser-known brands with top talent through a personalized and high-touch approach. "We support our client base of innovative, and high-growth organizations through their respective growth journeys by effectively constructing and communicating their story to the market," says Broomhead.

The Tayler Group also continually focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion. The firm's unique DEI offering provides strategies that have allowed its clients to make strides around diversity and ultimately add value beyond recruitment; this approach has proved to be effective in helping clients to not only embrace diversity but use it to their competitive advantage.

This, coupled with what clients have described as a unique "hustle and humility", has resulted in The Tayler Group disrupting the industry and displacing some of the more traditional global firms.

The firm also creates meaningful partnerships through its Future Talent Connector program which works with underprivileged young adults, educating them on the world of work and connecting them to their first professional internships.

Contact: Anai Wahl, [email protected]

SOURCE The Tayler Group / Westbourne Partners

