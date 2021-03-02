WestCMR's cumulative charitable contributions surpass $1,000,000

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Medical Resources has given in excess of a million dollars to charity and philanthropic causes in the last 7 years. The company, whose mission is to increase sustainability within the healthcare supply chain by purchasing and redistributing unused surgical supplies, currently contributes to over two-dozen charities annually.

WestCMR reaches $1M charitable donation milestone, 7 years after launching philanthropy program Tweet this WestCMR team members present the Clearwater Free Clinic with a check for funds to purchase a new communications system.

"At WestCMR, we believe that we have the power to transform lives through our philanthropic efforts," shares Randy Ware, Founder and CEO. In January of 2014, Ware aligned his personal passion for philanthropy with the goals of the company he started in 1997. Currently employing 63 individuals, WestCMR's impact reaches beyond its team, and continues to grow in its local community and beyond.

"We are proud of the impact we have made in our community and all of the organizations we support. WestCMR's culture has always been one of helping others, and we look forward to increasing our footprint," shares Elvis Mrsic, Director of Operations at WestCMR and Chair of the internal Philanthropy Committee. The monetary donations driven by the employee-led committee are also complemented by acts of service: each employee of WestCMR receives two days of Volunteer Time Off (VTO) per calendar year to serve those who need it most.

The company is not letting this milestone slow its contributions down: "we are planning out the next 5 to 7 years with the goal to eventually reach $1 million in annual impact," says Ware.

"When you consider the fragility around us, and most recently the ripple effect of the pandemic, we hope the example we set will inspire other companies to get off the sidelines and follow suit," the CEO shares. "We at WestCMR are a tight and focused group of talented and passionate individuals that together are an unstoppable force in our industry and the world. We are proud of that, and we're just getting warmed up."

About WestCMR

Since 1997, West Coast Medical Resources has helped hospitals and surgery centers with cost savings and recovery on their unused surgical supplies. Proudly employing 63 of healthcare's best, WestCMR boasts competitive wages and unparalleled benefits, as well as a strong emphasis on community and philanthropy. In the last 10 years, WestCMR has been voted as one of the 150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker's Hospital Review 6 years in a row, awarded Large Business of the Year by the Clearwater Regional Chamber Commerce, and recognized as a Florida Company to Watch by Florida Trend.

For more information, contact Camille Hebting, Public Relations & Content Marketing Specialist, at [email protected], or visit WestCMR.com.

