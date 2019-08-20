Westdale Announces Uber's Move To The Epic

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management announces Uber will move to the second planned 23-story office tower at The Epic, a mixed-use development on the east side of Downtown Dallas and adjacent to Deep Ellum. The new building will complete The Epic's vibrant eight-acre mixed-use development which currently consists of 251,000 square feet of The Epic office space; 55,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space; The Pittman Hotel, a 164-room full-service Kimpton property; and The Hamilton's 310 luxury apartment homes.

The planned second office tower will add 470,000 square feet of office space and an additional 15,000 square feet of retail space to the development. Uber will occupy approximately 450,000 square feet in the new tower, and construction of this building at Westdale's The Epic, designed by Perkins+Will, is slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019. The planned second office tower will be designed with forward-thinking details as well as a 45,000 square foot amenity deck that is an assemblage of meeting space, a commissary and more.

"We are excited that Uber chose The Epic for their continual expansion and growth, as this is not only significant for Downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum, but for the Metroplex as well," says Dennis M. Trimarchi, Managing Principal at Westdale Real Estate and Management. "Uber and their consultants are a pleasure to work with, and we are looking forward to continuing the relationship as we finalize the design and construction of their office facility."

Prior to the completion of the new office tower, Uber plans on moving into the existing Epic office tower, a LEED Gold certified building, by July 2020. The company will occupy 168,000 square feet on floors 9 through 15, that will house approximately 700 employees. Uber plans on beginning tenant improvements and buildout in the new tower in the second quarter of 2022, with occupancy to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022 for an estimated 3,000 employees.

"Deep Ellum is one of the most unique, historical and diverse neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth and the urban core of the area. Westdale's vision for this new side of Downtown, and specifically Deep Ellum, has come to fruition, and we look forward to welcoming Uber's more than 3,000 employees to The Epic," says Trimarchi.

Dennis Barnes, Tommy Nelson, Ben Davis of CBRE represented Westdale; and Phil Puckett, John Ellerman, Harlan Davis of CBRE represented Uber in the transaction.

Owned and developed by Westdale, The Epic currently features three buildings — The Epic office tower, the historic Pittman Hotel and The Hamilton residential high-rise. The architecture of the three buildings harmonizes with the development's pedestrian-friendly and visitor details such as high walkability, green spaces, collaborative creative areas and art installations. With its premier location, The Epic serves as a gateway to the most desired districts in the city's urban core.

The existing Epic office tower, also designed by global architecture firm Perkins+Will, offers 251,000 square feet of modern, sustainable office space. Located at 2550 Pacific Avenue, the contemporary office tower is a LEED Gold certified Class AA office building with innovative amenities for tomorrow's workforce. Designed for engaging environments that spark connectivity, select amenities include a fitness center with luxury locker rooms, office terraces, multiple collaborative areas, a bike storage area, and a seventh-floor rooftop amenity deck with year-round seating and sweeping views of Downtown Dallas.

Westdale has been actively involved in Deep Ellum since the early '90s. They have been purchasing and renovating buildings throughout Deep Ellum, focusing on the residential and commercial revitalization of the area. Westdale believes in the area's musical history and vibrancy and supports new and emerging businesses, such as The Bomb Factory — a venue that hosts headlining concerts and private events year round.

ABOUT WESTDALE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT & MANAGEMENT

Westdale is a strategic real estate investment firm that owns, develops and manages commercial projects across the country. Since 1991, Westdale has acquired 200 commercial properties in 30 cities, representing a total capitalization of greater than $4 billion. With in-house property management, leasing and construction services, Westdale's 1,200 employees effectively drive a leading, top 50 U.S. vertically integrated commercial real estate firm. Westdale is headquartered in Dallas and has offices nationwide. For more information, please visit www.westdale.com.

ABOUT THE PITTMAN HOTEL

The Pittman Hotel, a Kimpton flag, is an adaptive reuse of the historic Knights of Pythias Temple (subsequently the Union Bankers Trust Building), originally designed in 1916 by architect William Sidney Pittman. Westdale has partnered with VineTower and Perkins+Will for the adaptive reuse project that will offer 164 guest rooms, 5,000 square feet of attached retail, meeting space, a signature restaurant, bar and lounge, outdoor patio, pool and fitness center, and the renovated grand ballroom where live music legends "Blind Lemon" Jefferson and Sam "Lightnin'" Hopkins once performed.

ABOUT THE HAMILTON

The Hamilton is a 26-story luxury apartment tower with 310 residences from Westdale, StreetLights Residential and Looney Ricks Kiss architecture firm. The Hamilton will feature amenities, such as 22,900 square feet of attached retail, fitness center, private resident bar, resort-style pool deck, private dining room, coffee bar, dog washing station and bike storage.

