Westelcom Acquires West Coast Unified Communications Provider Teo

WATERTOWN, N.Y. and MUKILTEO, Wash., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westelcom, a leading provider of Advanced Communications Services throughout New York State, announced today that they have acquired Teo Communications Services.

Headquartered in Mukilteo WA., Teo Communications Services manufactures and supports an end-to-end unified communications solution sold nationally to mid-market enterprise customers through a business partner channel.

"This transaction significantly enhances our ability to expand our vision of providing Mission Critical Unified Communications Solutions throughout the United States," said Paul Barton, President of Westelcom. "The acquisition brings us a proprietary technology platform allowing us to provide solutions unmatched by our National Competition and more importantly, a dedicated and talented national sales, marketing, engineering, and support team."

The combined company will provide a strategic suite of Mission Critical Unified Communications Solutions and Advanced Communications Services delivered over private Software-Defined Wide Area Networks. The company will back its solutions with enhanced support services and integrated network intelligence services. The acquisition will increase Westelcom's portfolio of existing managed unified communications and hosted voice offerings to include premise and hybrid offerings and expand the company's reach to a national footprint.

Westelcom will work with a national team of business partners, consultants, agents, and managed service providers to deliver the highest levels of service, communication, and network intelligence to its customers.

With a history that dates back 110 years of telecom experience and 35 years of providing mission-critical voice and data services throughout the Northeast, Westelcom has the foundation it needs to help companies in the U.S and Canada unify from coast to coast.

About Westelcom

The NY company offers a strategic suite of business communication services. Westelcom delivers its services over a regional fiber network connected to a geo-diverse switching platform with layered connectivity to the internet and cloud. As a leading carrier of telecommunication services, Westelcom has extensive expertise in serving the health care industry, providing managed internet and threat intelligence services to regional telemedicine networks, multiple hospitals, and several hundred medical facilities. Their Mission is to exceed customers' expectations by providing excellent customer service in communications solution design, delivery, and support. www.westelcom.com 866.482.5427 Follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn

About Teo Communications Services, Inc .

Teo is a national Unified Communications and Contact Center solutions provider serving commercial, government, defense, and intelligence markets since 1972. Teo's portfolio includes industry-leading Unified Communications and Contact Center solutions.

www.teotech.com or call 800-524-0024

