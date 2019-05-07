Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

PASADENA, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the "Company" or "WMC") (NYSE: WMC) today reported its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

March 31, 2019 book value per share of $10.70 , net of first quarter common dividend of $0.31 per share declared on March 21, 2019 .

book value per share of , net of first quarter common dividend of per share declared on . GAAP net income of $27.9 million , or $0.58 per basic and diluted share.

, or per basic and diluted share. Core earnings of $15.5 million , or $0.32 per basic and diluted share. 1

, or per basic and diluted share. Economic return on book value was 5.4% 1,2 for the quarter.

for the quarter. 2.36% annualized net interest margin on our investment portfolio. 1,3,4

5.9x leverage excluding non-recourse debt as of March 31, 2019 (7.5x leverage with non-recourse debt).

OTHER FIRST QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Acquired $459.9 million of investments, consisting of:

in Agency CMBS Obtained two new financing facilities, consisting of:

$150 million commercial whole loan financing facility

$700 million residential whole loan financing facility



1 Non – GAAP measure. 2 Economic return is calculated by taking the sum of: (i) the total dividends declared; and (ii) the change in book value during the period and dividing by the beginning book value. 3 Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives and the cost of interest rate swaps. 4 Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"I am very pleased to report that we delivered an economic return on book value was 5.4% during the first quarter, driven by core earnings of $0.32 per share and an increase in our book value of 2.4%," said Jennifer Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our solid performance for the quarter is the result of the strength of our diversified portfolio and differentiated investment strategy and reflects our focus on generating consistent and sustainable core earnings that will support an attractive dividend, while maintaining the stability of the Company's book value. Our dividend has remained consistent at $0.31 per share for twelve consecutive quarters."

Sean Johnson, Deputy Chief Investment Officer of the Company, commented, "Our strong core earnings and positive performance for the first quarter of 2019 were driven by contributions across our diverse holdings in a number of subsectors of the mortgage market and reflect our efforts to increase our exposure to credit sensitive investments while also complementing these holdings with exposure to Agency CMBS. During the quarter, we acquired $460 million of target assets, including $436 million of credit sensitive investments, consisting primarily of Residential Whole and Commercial Whole Loans and Non-Agency CMBS, areas where we continue to see opportunities to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns.

"Our current expectations are for continued, yet moderate, U.S. economic growth along with subdued inflation expectations and a more neutral Federal Reserve monetary policy. We believe that credit spread sectors will continue to perform well again in 2019 and we will continue to focus primarily on residential and commercial whole loans. We also believe that our Agency CMBS holdings provide a good balance to our credit-sensitive assets and have a convexity profile that is cost efficient to hedge. We remain constructive on both residential and commercial real estate. The U.S. housing market is entering a more normalized phase as home price appreciation is expected to remain modest. Commercial real estate fundamentals generally continue to be positive, driven by an ongoing economic expansion and job growth. As such, we believe that our strategy of holding a diverse investment portfolio, with our focus on risk management, positions us well to continue generating strong core earnings while preserving our book value, with the overriding goal of providing our shareholders favorable risk-adjusted returns," concluded Mr. Johnson.

OPERATING RESULTS

The below table reflects a summary of our operating results:





For the Three Months Ended GAAP Results

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018









Net Interest Income

$ 15,633



$ 17,128

Other Income (Loss):







Realized gain (loss) on sale of investments, net

(5,105)



(33,995)

Other than temporary impairment

(1,232)



(2,757)

Unrealized gain (loss), net

50,781



62,855

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

(27,148)



(54,728)

Other, net

236



(89)

Other Income (loss)

17,532



(28,714)

Total Expenses

5,277



5,915

Income (loss) before income taxes

27,888



(17,501)

Income tax provision (benefit)

12



154

Net income (loss)

$ 27,876



$ (17,655)











Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic/Diluted

$ 0.58



$ (0.37)

Non-GAAP Results







Core earnings (1)

$ 15,492



$ 16,222

Core earnings per Common Share – Basic/Diluted

$ 0.32



$ 0.34

Weighted average yield(2)(4)

5.17 %

4.71 % Effective cost of funds(3)(4)

3.25 %

2.84 % Annualized net interest margin(2)(3)(4)

2.36 %

2.25 %



(1) For a reconciliation of GAAP Income to Core earnings, please refer to the Reconciliation of Core Earnings at the end of this press release. (2) Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives. (3) Includes the net amount paid, including accrued amounts for interest rate swaps and premium amortization for MAC interest rate swaps during the periods. (4) Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.

Portfolio Composition

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned an aggregate investment portfolio with a fair market value totaling $4.3 billion. The following tables sets forth additional information regarding the Company's investment portfolio as of March 31, 2019:

Portfolio Characteristics

Agency Portfolio

The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our Agency portfolio by investment category as of March 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands):



Principal Balance

Amortized Cost

Fair Value

Net Weighted

Average Coupon Agency CMBS 1,306,099



$ 1,311,858



$ 1,343,149



3.3 % Agency CMBS Interest-Only Strips, accounted for as derivatives N/A



N/A



$ 3,908



0.4 % Total Agency CMBS 1,306,099



$ 1,311,858



$ 1,347,057



3.0 %















Agency RMBS Interest-Only Strips N/A



$ 10,801



$ 11,811



2.3 % Agency RMBS Interest-Only Strips, accounted for as derivatives N/A



N/A



7,297



2.8 % Total Agency RMBS N/A



10,801



19,108



2.5 %















Total $ 1,306,099



$ 1,322,659



$ 1,366,165



2.9 %































Credit Sensitive Portfolio

The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our credit sensitive portfolio by investment category as of March 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands):



Principal Balance

Amortized Cost

Fair Value

Weighted Average

Coupon(1) Non-Agency RMBS $ 54,465



$ 37,826



$ 38,179



4.8 % Non-Agency RMBS IOs and IIOs N/A



10,423



10,213



0.6 % Non-Agency CMBS 211,344



173,774



172,724



6.0 % Residential Whole Loans 1,238,461



1,257,398



1,267,163



5.2 % Residential Bridge Loans(2) 153,867



154,235



152,205



9.1 % Securitized Commercial Loans(1) 924,352



928,110



929,474



4.9 % Commercial Loans 337,866



336,724



337,578



7.9 % Other Securities 46,800



53,475



58,779



8.1 %

$ 2,967,155



$ 2,951,965



$ 2,966,315



4.6 %



(1) In March 2019, the Company acquired $65.3 million of Non-Agency CMBS securities which resulted in the consolidation of a variable interest entity and the recording of a $904 million securitized commercial loan and $904 million of securitized debt. As of March 31, 2019, the fair value of the securitized loan was $905.1 million and the fair value securitized debt was $905.1 million. (2) Includes Residential Bridge Loans carried at amortized cost of $7.9 million as of March 31, 2019. The fair value of these loans was $7.7 million as of March 31, 2019.

PORTFOLIO FINANCING AND HEDGING

Financing Activity

Repurchase Agreements

At March 31, 2019, the Company had $2.9 billion of borrowings under 17 of its 32 master repurchase agreements with varying maturities. The following table sets forth additional information regarding the Company's portfolio financing under the master repurchase agreements, which includes our $700 million residential whole loan and $150 million commercial whole loan financing facilities, as of March 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands):

Short Term Borrowings

Outstanding

Borrowings

Weighted Average

Interest Rate

Weighted Average

Remaining Days to

Maturity Agency RMBS

$ 14,008



3.21 %

26 Agency CMBS

1,230,053



2.70 %

48 Non-Agency RMBS

30,954



4.12 %

16 Non-Agency CMBS

108,417



4.11 %

44 Residential Whole-Loans

435,653



3.90 %

113 Residential Bridge Loans

139,992



4.77 %

26 Commercial Loans

137,822



4.84 %

33 Securitized Commercial Loan

24,513



3.68 %

21 Other Securities

37,127



4.31 %

26 Subtotal

2,158,539



3.35 %

57 Long Term Borrowings











Residential Whole-Loans (1)

692,963



4.24 %

785 Commercial Loans (1)

65,099



5.02 %

500 Subtotal

758,062



4.31 %

761













Total

$ 2,916,601



3.60 %

240



(1) Certain Residential Whole Loans and Commercial Loans were financed under two new longer term financing facilities. These facilities automatically roll until such time as they are terminated or until certain conditions of default. The weighted average remaining maturity days was calculated using expected weighted life of the underlying collateral.

Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes

At March 31, 2019, the Company had $115.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75% convertible senior unsecured notes. The notes mature on October 1, 2022, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased by the holders pursuant to their terms, and are not redeemable by the Company except during the final three months prior to maturity. The initial conversion rate was 83.1947 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes and represented a conversion price of $12.02 per share of common stock.

Hedging Activity

At March 31, 2019, the Company had $2.9 billion notional value of pay-fixed interest rate swaps which have variable maturities between June 14, 2019 and April 27, 2037. The following tables summarize the average fixed pay rate, average floating receive rate and average maturity for the Company's fixed pay interest rate swaps as of March 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands):

Remaining Interest Rate Swap Term

Notional

Value

Average Fixed Pay Rate

Average

Floating

Receive

Rate

Average Maturity (Years) 1 year or less

$ 400,000



1.5 %

2.6 %

0.3 Greater than 1 year and less than 3 years

200,000



1.8 %

2.7 %

1.2 Greater than 3 years and less than 5 years

924,700



2.2 %

2.8 %

3.4 Greater than 5 years

1,420,900



2.5 %

2.8 %

9.7 Total

$ 2,945,600



2.2 %

2.7 %

5.8

The following table summarizes the average variable pay rate, average fixed receive rate and average maturity for the Company's variable pay interest rate swaps as of March 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands):

Remaining Interest Rate Swap Term

Notional

Amount

Average Variable Pay

Rate

Average

Fixed

Receive

Rate

Average

Maturity

(Years) Greater than 5 years

$ 728,400



2.8 %

2.4 %

8.1 Total

$ 728,400



2.8 %

2.4 %

8.1

DIVIDEND

On March 21, 2019, the Company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.31 per share for each common share. Since its inception in May 2012, the Company has declared and paid total dividends of $16.85 per share in a combination of cash and stock.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call with a live webcast tomorrow, May 8th, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, to discuss financial results for the first quarter 2019.

Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 235-9914 from the United States, or (412) 902-4115 from outside the United States and referencing "Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation." Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com .

The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10130967 and enter in their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call tomorrow.

A telephone replay will be available through May 22, 2019 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States, or (412) 317-0088 from outside the United States, and entering conference ID 10130967. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days.

ABOUT WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio assets consisting of Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Non-Agency CMBS, ABS, GSE Risk Transfer Securities, Residential Whole and Bridge Loans and Commercial Loans. The Company's investment strategy may change, subject to the Company's stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company, LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc. Please visit the Company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Operating results are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability and terms of financing; general economic conditions; market conditions; conditions in the market for mortgage related investments; legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business of the Company; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial information, including core earnings, core earnings per share, drop income and drop income per share and certain financial metrics derived from non-GAAP information, such as weighted average yield, including IO securities; weighted average effective cost of financing, including swaps; weighted average net interest margin, including IO securities and swaps, which constitute non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. We believe that these measures presented in this release, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding our borrowing costs and net interest income, as viewed by us. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be made in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

-Financial Tables to Follow-

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands—except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 19,558



$ 21,987

Restricted cash

71,178



55,808

Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($1,341,763 and $1,505,979 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

1,366,165



1,505,979

Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($192,079 and $237,107 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

221,116



250,856

Other securities, at fair value ($58,653 and $59,780 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

58,779



59,906

Residential Whole Loans, at fair value ($1,267,163 and $1,041,885 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

1,267,163



1,041,885

Residential Bridge Loans ($144,170 and $211,999 at fair value and $151,228 and $221,486 pledged as collateral, respectively)

152,205



221,719

Securitized commercial loan, at fair value

929,474



1,013,511

Commercial Loans, at fair value ($317,744 and $196,123 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

337,578



216,123

Investment related receivable

32,559



42,945

Interest receivable

20,664



21,959

Due from counterparties

38,021



39,623

Derivative assets, at fair value

5,826



2,606

Other assets

1,269



2,488

Total Assets (1)

$ 4,521,555



$ 4,497,395











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:







Liabilities:







Repurchase agreements, net

$ 2,916,601



$ 2,818,837

Convertible senior unsecured notes, net

110,389



110,060

Securitized debt, at fair value (includes $94,638 and $246,802 held by affiliates, respectively)

850,448



949,626

Interest payable (includes $128 and $816 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)

10,320



8,532

Due to counterparties

21,357



17,781

Derivative liability, at fair value

1,996



10,130

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

4,040



3,858

Payable to affiliate

4,214



4,615

Dividend payable

14,950



14,916

Other liabilities

71,234



56,031

Total Liabilities (2)

$ 4,005,549



$ 3,994,386











Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' Equity:







Common stock: $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 48,224,379 and 48,116,379 outstanding, respectively

482



481

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding

—



—

Additional paid-in capital

833,915



833,810

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(318,391)



(331,282)

Total Stockholders' Equity

516,006



503,009

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 4,521,555



$ 4,497,395



Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands—except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 (1) Assets of consolidated VIEs included in the total assets above:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,509



$ 674

Restricted Cash

71,178



55,808

Residential Whole Loans, at fair value ($1,267,163 and $1,041,885 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

1,267,163



1,041,885

Residential Bridge Loans ($143,352 and $211,766 at fair value and $151,228 and $221,486 pledged as collateral, respectively)

151,228



221,486

Securitized commercial loan, at fair value

929,474



1,013,511

Commercial Loans, at fair value ($317,744 and $196,123 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

211,744



196,123

Investment related receivable

32,441



42,945

Interest receivable

14,292



15,540

Other assets

155



178

Total assets of consolidated VIEs

$ 2,681,184



$ 2,588,150











(2) Liabilities of consolidated VIEs included in the total liabilities above:







Securitized debt, at fair value (includes $94,638 and $246,802 held by affiliates, respectively)

$ 850,448



$ 949,626

Interest payable (includes $128 and $816 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)

378



2,419

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

633



708

Other liabilities

71,234



56,033

Total liabilities of consolidated VIEs

$ 922,693



$ 1,008,786



Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands—except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Net Interest Income







Interest income

$ 52,033



$ 58,020

Interest expense (includes $2,338 and $488 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)

36,400



40,892

Net Interest Income

15,633



17,128











Other Income (Loss)







Realized gain (loss) on sale of investments, net

(5,105)



(33,995)

Other than temporary impairment

(1,232)



(2,757)

Unrealized gain (loss), net

50,781



62,855

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

(27,148)



(54,728)

Other, net

236



(89)

Other Income (Loss)

17,532



(28,714)











Expenses







Management fee to affiliate

1,735



1,950

Other operating expenses

1,598



1,943

General and administrative expenses:







Compensation expense

544



552

Professional fees

1,215



1,121

Other general and administrative expenses

185



349

Total general and administrative expenses

1,944



2,022

Total Expenses

5,277



5,915











Income before income taxes

27,888



(17,501)

Income tax provision (benefit)

12



154

Net income (loss)

$ 27,876



$ (17,655)











Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic

$ 0.58



$ (0.37)

Net income (loss) per Common Share – Diluted

$ 0.58



$ (0.37)



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Core Earnings

(in thousands—except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

The table below reconciles Net Income to Core Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018:





Three months ended (dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Net Income (loss)

$ 27,876



$ (17,655)

Income tax provision (benefit)

12



154

Net Income before income taxes

27,888



(17,501)











Adjustments:







Investments:







Unrealized (gain) loss on investments, securitized debt and other liabilities

(50,781)



(62,855)

Other than temporary impairment

1,232



2,757

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investments

5,105



33,995

One-time transaction costs

269



298











Derivative Instruments:







Net realized (gain) loss on derivatives

42,885



50,126

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

(11,313)



8,921











Amortization of discount on convertible senior unsecured notes

137



138

Non-cash stock-based compensation

70



70

Total adjustments

(12,396)



33,450

Core Earnings

$ 15,492



$ 15,949

Basic and Diluted Core Earnings per Common Share and Participating Securities

$ 0.32



$ 0.33

Basic and Diluted Core Earnings plus Drop Income per Common Share and Participating Securities

$ 0.32



$ 0.34

Basic weighted average common shares and participating securities

48,236,647



48,228,236

Diluted weighted average common shares and participating securities

48,236,647



48,228,236



Reconciliation of Interest Income and Effective Cost of Funds

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles total interest income to adjusted interest income which includes interest income on Agency and Non-Agency Interest-Only Strips classified as derivatives (Non-GAAP financial measure) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018:





Three months ended (dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Coupon interest income

$ 54,771



$ 62,225

Premium amortization, discount accretion and amortization of basis, net

(2,738)



(4,205)

Interest income

52,033



58,020

Contractual interest income, net of amortization of basis on Agency and Non-Agency Interest-Only Strips, classified as derivatives(1):







Coupon interest income

784



869

Amortization of basis

(595)



(691)

Subtotal

189



178

Total adjusted interest income

$ 52,222



$ 58,198







(1) Reported in "Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

The following table reconciles the Effective Cost of Funds (Non-GAAP financial measure) with interest expense for three months ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018:





Three months ended



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands)

Reconciliation

Cost of

Funds/Effective

Borrowing

Costs

Reconciliation

Cost of

Funds/Effective

Borrowing

Costs Interest expense

$ 36,400



3.94 %

$ 40,892



3.76 % Adjustments:















Interest expense on Securitized debt from consolidated VIEs

(9,157)



(4.22) %

(13,065)



(5.17) % Net interest (received) paid - interest rate swaps

(4,283)



(0.46) %

(4,208)



(0.39) % Effective Borrowing Costs

$ 22,960



3.25 %

$ 23,619



2.84 % Weighted average borrowings

$ 2,868,327







$ 3,304,271







