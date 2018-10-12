Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tomorrow, Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation

16:35 ET

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the "Company" or "WMC") (NYSE: WMC) today reported its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

THIRD QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • September 30, 2018 book value per share of $11.13, net of third quarter common dividend of $0.31 per share declared on September 17, 2018.
  • GAAP net income of $20.9 million, or $0.50 per basic and diluted share.
  • Core earnings plus drop income of $13.8 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted share.1,2
  • Economic return on book value was 3.1%1,3 for the quarter.
  • 2.06% annualized net interest margin on our investment portfolio. 1,4,5
  • 6.7x leverage excluding securitized debt as of September 30, 2018 (8.8x leverage with securitized debt).

OTHER THIRD QUARTER 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

  • $67.8 million of common equity raised during the quarter, net of offering cost
  • Acquired $579.8 million of credit sensitive assets, consisting of,
    • $375.3 million in Residential Whole Loans
    • $81.4 million in Residential Bridge Loans
    • $94.3 million in Commercial Loans
    • $28.8 million in Non-Agency CMBS

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"I am pleased to report that we delivered another solid performance in the third quarter, generating core earnings plus drop income of $0.33 per share, as we continue to realize the benefits of our diversified portfolio and differentiated investment strategy," said Jennifer Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our primary focus continues to be on generating consistent and sustainable core earnings that will support an attractive dividend, while improving the stability of the company's book value.  Our economic return on book value was 3.1%, an improvement from last quarter and in a market environment that has seen an increase in interest rate volatility. Our dividend has remained consistent at $0.31 per share for ten consecutive quarters and our book value has been generally stable or rising over that period.

"The equity offering we completed in September allowed us to further invest in our target assets, which we believe will enhance the overall earnings potential of the portfolio. The offering also supports our long term goal of growing the company to achieve better scale, which we believe benefits shareholders in a number of ways, including spreading fixed costs over a larger equity base and increasing liquidity," Ms. Murphy added.

Anup Agarwal, Chief Investment Officer of the Company, commented, "Our strong core earnings for the quarter are a reflection of our ongoing shift into credit sensitive investments and shifting away from Agency RMBS, which tends to be more interest rate sensitive. We invested the proceeds from our September equity offering relatively quickly, acquiring more of our target assets. During the quarter we acquired nearly $580 million of credit sensitive investments. These purchases occurred across a number of sub-sectors of the mortgage market, but particularly in Residential Whole and Bridge Loans and Commercial Loans, where we continue to see attractive opportunities. This is consistent with our long-term goal of holding a diversified portfolio of investments that offer what we believe to be the best risk-adjusted returns over our investment horizon.

"Our current expectations are for ongoing economic growth in the U.S. with the potential for modestly higher inflation. Residential and commercial real estate markets across the country remain healthy, based on continued strong employment and high levels of consumer confidence. Against this backdrop, we believe that our strategy of investing across sub-sectors of the mortgage market, particularly in credit-sensitive investments, continues to be appropriate, and in our opinion, positions us well to continue to generate attractive risk-adjusted total economic returns for our shareholders," Mr. Agarwal concluded.

OPERATING RESULTS

The below table reflects a summary of our operating results:

For the Three Months Ended

GAAP Results

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

Net Interest Income

$

15,944

$

19,020

$

19,030

Other Income (Loss):

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investments, net

(24,229)

(5,608)

575

Other than temporary impairment

(2,533)

(2,974)

(2,916)

Unrealized gain (loss), net

13,128

(31,693)

(68,961)

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

24,625

28,490

79,582

Other, net

(2)

(145)

47

Other Income (loss)

10,989

(11,930)

8,327

Total Expenses

5,845

5,601

5,315

Income (loss) before income taxes

21,088

1,489

22,042

Income tax provision (benefit)

206

36

313

Net income (loss)

$

20,882

$

1,453

$

21,729

Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic/Diluted

$

0.50

$

0.03

$

0.52

Non-GAAP Results

Core earnings plus drop income(1)

$

13,837

$

15,155

$

14,149

Core earnings plus drop income per Common Share – Basic/Diluted

$

0.33

$

0.36

$

0.34

Weighted average yield(2)(4)

4.53

%

4.36

%

4.14

%

Effective cost of funds(3)(4)

2.78

%

2.58

%

2.44

%

Annualized net interest margin(2)(3)(4)

2.06

%

2.05

%

1.94

%

Annualized CPR on Agency RMBS

10.4

%

10.4

%

11.0

%

(1)

For a reconciliation of GAAP Income to Core earnings, please refer to the Reconciliation of Core Earnings at the end of this press release.

(2)

Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives and foreign currency swaps.

(3)

Includes the net amount paid, including accrued amounts for interest rate swaps and premium amortization for MAC interest rate swaps during the periods.

(4)

Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.

Portfolio Composition

As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned an aggregate investment portfolio with a fair market value totaling $5.2 billion. The following tables sets forth additional information regarding the Company's investment portfolio as of September 30, 2018:

Portfolio Characteristics

Agency Portfolio

The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our Agency portfolio by investment category as of September 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands):

Principal Balance

Amortized Cost

Fair Value

Net Weighted
Average Coupon

Agency RMBS

$

389,756

$

402,889

$

385,008

3.6

%

Agency RMBS Interest-Only Strips

N/A

12,377

12,203

2.3

%

Agency RMBS Interest-Only Strips, accounted for as derivatives

N/A

N/A

8,006

2.8

%

Total Agency RMBS

389,756

415,266

405,217

3.2

%

Agency CMBS

2,124,942

2,129,912

2,066,075

3.2

%

Agency CMBS Interest-Only Strips, accounted for as derivatives

N/A

N/A

4,241

0.4

%

Total Agency CMBS

2,124,942

2,129,912

2,070,316

3.0

%

Total

$

2,514,698

$

2,545,178

$

2,475,533

3.0

%

Credit Sensitive Portfolio

The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our credit sensitive portfolio by investment category as of September 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands):

Principal Balance

Amortized Cost

Fair Value

 Weighted
Average Coupon(1)

Non-Agency RMBS

$

113,606

$

79,589

$

83,350

4.4

%

Non-Agency RMBS IOs and IIOs

N/A

15,677

15,513

0.5

%

Non-Agency CMBS

322,255

268,265

266,847

5.9

%

Residential Whole Loans

674,763

682,856

684,463

4.9

%

Residential Bridge Loans

249,179

250,161

249,226

9.1

%

Securitized Commercial Loans(1)

1,178,839

1,179,866

1,191,048

5.4

%

Commercial Loans

144,787

144,110

143,951

7.3

%

Other Securities

71,420

82,349

92,528

9.0

%

$

2,754,849

$

2,702,873

$

2,726,926

4.5

%

1) In March 2018, the Company acquired a $67.8 million Non-Agency CMBS security which resulted in the consolidation of a variable interest entity and the recording of a $1.4 billion securitized commercial loan and $1.3 billion of securitized debt. As of September 30, 2018, the fair value of the securitized loan was $1.2 billion and the securitized debt was $1.2 billion.

PORTFOLIO FINANCING AND HEDGING

Financing Activity

Repurchase Agreements

At September 30, 2018, the Company had $3.5 billion of borrowings under master repurchase agreements with 16 of its 28 approved counterparties with maturities of six months or less. The following table sets forth additional information regarding the Company's portfolio financing under the master repurchase agreements as of September 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands):

Repurchase Agreements

Balance

Weighted Average
Interest Rate
(end of period)

Weighted Average
Remaining Maturity
(days)

Agency RMBS

$

393,486

2.39

%

60

Agency CMBS

1,833,352

2.36

%

62

Non-Agency RMBS

71,117

3.70

%

31

Non-Agency CMBS

212,282

3.79

%

48

Residential Whole-Loans

585,178

3.65

%

35

Residential Bridge Loans

216,917

4.37

%

26

Securitized Commercial Loans

7,599

3.99

%

12

Commercial Loans

87,567

4.33

%

27

Other Securities

61,821

3.86

%

29

Total

$

3,469,319

2.90

%

52

Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes

At September 30, 2018, the Company had $115.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75% convertible senior unsecured notes. The notes mature on October 1, 2022, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased by the holders pursuant to their terms, and are not redeemable by the Company except during the final three months prior to maturity. The initial conversion rate was 83.1947 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes and represented a conversion price of $12.02 per share of common stock.  The Company believes that this financing is an attractive source of longer term capital, which was more cost efficient than issuing straight equity.

Hedging Activity

At September 30, 2018, the Company had $3.2 billion notional value of pay-fixed interest rate swaps, excluding a forward starting swap of $599.3 million (approximately 2.6 months forward), which have variable maturities between June 14, 2019 and April 27, 2037.

The following tables summarize the average fixed pay rate, average floating receive rate and average maturity for the Company's fixed pay interest rate swaps as of September 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands):

Remaining Interest Rate Swap Term

Notional
Value

Average

Fixed Pay

Rate

Average
Floating
Receive
Rate

Average

Maturity

(Years)

Forward
Starting

1 year or less

$

400,000

1.5

%

2.3

%

0.8

%

Greater than 1 year and less than 3 years

200,000

1.8

%

2.3

%

1.7

%

Greater than 3 years and less than 5 years

1,164,700

2.4

%

2.3

%

4.1

%

Greater than 5 years

2,064,700

2.7

%

2.3

%

10.2

29.0

%

Total

$

3,829,400

2.4

%

2.3

%

6.9

15.6

%

The following table summarizes the average variable pay rate, average fixed receive rate and average maturity for the Company's variable pay interest rate swaps as of September 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands):

Remaining Interest Rate Swap Term

Notional
Amount

Average
Variable Pay
Rate

Average
Fixed
Receive
Rate

Average
Maturity
(Years)

Forward
Starting

Greater than 5 years

$

482,400

2.3

%

2.4

%

8.6

%

Total

$

482,400

2.3

%

2.4

%

8.6

%

DIVIDEND

On September 17, 2018, the Company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.31 per share for each common share. Since its inception in May 2012, the Company has declared and paid total dividends of $16.23 per share in a combination of cash and stock.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call with a live webcast tomorrow, November 8th, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, to discuss financial results for the third quarter 2018.

Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 235-9914 from the United States, or (412) 902-4115 from outside the United States and referencing "Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation." Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10125095 and enter in their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on November 8, 2018.

A telephone replay will be available through November 22, 2018 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States, or (412) 317-0088 from outside the United States, and entering conference ID 10125095. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days.

ABOUT WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio of assets consisting of Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Non-Agency CMBS, ABS, GSE Risk Transfer Securities, Residential Whole and Bridge Loans and Commercial Loans. The Company's investment strategy may change, subject to the Company's stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc. Please visit the Company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements."  Operating results are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability and terms of financing; general economic conditions; market conditions; conditions in the market for mortgage related investments; legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business of the Company; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial information, including core earnings, core earnings per share, drop income and drop income per share and certain financial metrics derived from non-GAAP information, such as weighted average yield, including IO securities; weighted average effective cost of financing, including swaps; weighted average net interest spread, including IO securities and swaps, which constitute non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. We believe that these measures presented in this release, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding our borrowing costs and net interest income, as viewed by us.  An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be made in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

-Financial Tables to Follow-

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands—except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30,
2018

December 31,
2017

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

12,817

$

48,024

Restricted cash

100,138

Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($2,325,859 and $2,833,595 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

2,475,533

2,858,600

Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($351,032 and $266,189 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

365,710

378,158

Other securities, at fair value ($92,391 and $89,823 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

92,528

122,065

Residential Whole-Loans, at fair value ($684,463 and $237,423 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

684,463

237,423

Residential Bridge Loans ($234,747 and $64,526 at fair value and $249,471 and $106,673 pledged as collateral, respectively)

249,471

106,673

Securitized commercial loan, at fair value

1,191,048

24,876

Commercial Loans, at fair value ($123,677 and $0 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

143,951

Investment related receivable ($34,559 and $0 pledged as collateral, respectively)

113,341

7,665

Interest receivable

21,869

13,603

Due from counterparties

81,513

86,930

Derivative assets, at fair value

2,700

728

Other assets

2,903

2,161

Total Assets (1)

$

5,537,985

$

3,886,906

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

Liabilities:

Repurchase agreements, net

$

3,469,319

$

3,251,686

Convertible senior unsecured notes, net

109,731

108,743

Securitized debt, at fair value (includes $313,143 and $10,945 held by affiliates, respectively)

1,119,089

10,945

Interest payable (includes $891 and $70 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)

10,027

8,322

Investment related payables

169,499

17,217

Due to counterparties

1,068

1,490

Derivative liability, at fair value

2,159

4,346

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

3,513

3,118

Payable to affiliate

2,489

2,041

Dividend payable

14,916

12,960

  Other liabilities

100,530

Total Liabilities (2)

$

5,002,340

$

3,420,868

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' Equity:

Common stock: $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 48,116,379 and 41,794,079 outstanding, respectively

481

419

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding

Treasury stock, at cost, 0 and 125,722 shares held, respectively

(1,232)

Additional paid-in capital

833,840

768,763

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(298,676)

(301,912)

Total Stockholders' Equity

535,645

466,038

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

5,537,985

$

3,886,906

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands—except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

(1) Assets of consolidated VIEs included in the total assets above:

Restricted Cash

100,138

Residential Whole-Loans, at fair value ($684,463 and $237,423 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

684,463

237,423

Residential Bridge Loans ($234,747 and $64,526 at fair value and $249,471 and $106,673 pledged as collateral, respectively)

249,471

106,673

Securitized commercial loan, at fair value

1,191,048

24,876

Commercial Loans, at fair value ($123,677 and $0 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

123,677

Investment related receivable

33,430

7,665

Interest receivable

12,418

3,358

Other assets

203

Total assets of consolidated VIEs

$

2,394,848

$

379,995

(2) Liabilities of consolidated VIEs included in the total liabilities above:

Securitized debt, at fair value (includes $313,143 and $10,945 held by affiliates, respectively)

$

1,119,089

$

10,945

Interest payable (includes $891 and $70 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)

2,487

70

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

737

189

Other liabilities

100,531

Total liabilities of consolidated VIEs

$

1,222,844

$

11,204

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands—except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30,
2018

June 30,
2018

March 31,
2018

Net Interest Income

Interest income

$

54,461

$

57,154

$

39,727

Interest expense (includes $4,465, $4,719, and $488 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)

38,517

38,134

20,697

Net Interest Income

15,944

19,020

19,030

Other Income (Loss)

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investments, net

(24,229)

(5,608)

575

Other than temporary impairment

(2,533)

(2,974)

(2,916)

Unrealized gain (loss), net

13,128

(31,693)

(68,961)

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

24,625

28,490

79,582

Other, net

(2)

(145)

47

Other Income (Loss)

10,989

(11,930)

8,327

Expenses

Management fee to affiliate

2,284

2,259

2,180

Other operating expenses

1,609

1,555

969

General and administrative expenses:

  Compensation expense

552

572

510

  Professional fees

1,065

818

1,295

  Other general and administrative expenses

335

397

361

Total general and administrative expenses

1,952

1,787

2,166

Total Expenses

5,845

5,601

5,315

Income before income taxes

21,088

1,489

22,042

Income tax provision (benefit)

206

36

313

Net income

$

20,882

$

1,453

$

21,729

Net income per Common Share – Basic

$

0.50

$

0.03

$

0.52

Net income per Common Share – Diluted

$

0.50

$

0.03

$

0.52

Dividends Declared per Share of Common Stock

$

0.31

$

0.31

$

0.31

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Core Earnings
(in thousands—except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

The table below reconciles Net Income to Core Earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018:

Three months ended

(dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2018

June 30,
2018

March 31,
2018

Net Income

$

20,882

$

1,453

$

21,729

Income tax provision (benefit)

206

36

313

Income before income taxes

21,088

1,489

22,042

Adjustments:

Investments:

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments, securitized debt and other liabilities

(13,128)

31,693

68,961

Other than temporary impairment

2,533

2,974

2,916

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investments

24,229

5,608

(575)

One-time transaction costs

310

163

41

Derivative Instruments:

Net realized (gain) loss on derivatives

(29,569)

(22,973)

(79,118)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

7,036

(4,268)

(1,308)

Amortization of discount on convertible senior unsecured notes

137

138

137

Non-cash stock-based compensation

70

50

75

Total adjustments

(8,382)

13,385

(8,871)

Core Earnings

$

12,706

$

14,874

$

13,171

Basic and Diluted Core Earnings per Common Share and Participating Securities

$

0.30

$

0.35

$

0.32

Basic and Diluted Core Earnings plus Drop Income per Common Share and Participating Securities

$

0.33

$

0.36

0.34

Basic weighted average common shares and participating securities

42,168,806

41,707,291

41,844,798

Diluted weighted average common shares and participating securities

42,168,806

41,707,291

41,844,798

Reconciliation of Interest Income and Effective Cost of Funds
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles total interest income to adjusted interest income which includes interest income on Agency and Non-Agency Interest-Only Strips classified as derivatives (Non-GAAP financial measure) for the three months ended September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018:

Three months ended

(dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

Coupon interest income

$

59,045

$

60,043

$

40,557

Premium amortization, discount accretion and amortization of basis, net

(4,584)

(2,889)

(830)

Interest income

54,461

57,154

39,727

Contractual interest income, net of amortization of basis on Agency and Non-Agency Interest-Only Strips, classified as derivatives(1):

Coupon interest income

1,209

1,011

1,422

Amortization of basis

(996)

(783)

(1,191)

Subtotal

213

228

231

Total adjusted interest income

$

54,674

$

57,382

$

39,958

(1)

Reported in "Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

The following table reconciles the Effective Cost of Funds (Non-GAAP financial measure) with interest expense for three months ended September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018:

Three months ended

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

 (dollars in thousands)

Reconciliation

Cost of
Funds/Effective
Borrowing
Costs

Reconciliation

Cost of
Funds/Effective
Borrowing
Costs

Reconciliation

Cost of
Funds/Effective
Borrowing
Costs

Interest expense

$

38,517

3.50

%

$

38,134

3.20

%

$

20,697

2.38

%

Adjustments:

Interest expense on Securitized debt from consolidated VIEs

(13,975)

(4.85)

%

(14,340)

4.62

%

(1,060)

5.23

%

Net interest (received) paid - interest rate swaps

(1,962)

(0.18)

%

(1,044)

(0.09)

%

1,056

0.12

%

Effective Borrowing Costs

$

22,580

2.78

%

$

22,750

2.58

%

$

20,693

2.41

%

Weighted average borrowings

$

3,224,915

$

4,780,990

$

3,526,311

