Western Digital Transforms Business Processes with Oracle Cloud

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Digital Corp selected Oracle Cloud to help modernize its business processes as part of its digital transformation journey. The company chose Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud in May, 2016 to bring together the core business systems of three multi-billion dollar companies – Western Digital, SanDisk and HGST – all with growth in mind. As a result, Western Digital has been able to combine numerous applications, reduce approval times by 70 percent, rationalize suppliers by 50 percent and improve acquisition agility on a global scale.

After acquiring SanDisk and HGST, Western Digital faced the challenge of rationalizing three Fortune 500-size on-premises ERP systems. Western Digital decided it needed a modern suite of best-in-class ERP applications that would enable it to enhance the customer experience and achieve a competitive advantage while improving employee productivity. After careful evaluation, Western Digital selected Oracle ERP Cloud, which has allowed it to seamlessly extend its on-premises applications to the cloud and establish a modern business platform that can seamlessly scale to support its future expansion plans and new technology innovations.

"The process of rationalizing three large legacy systems and associated applications gave us a unique opportunity to drive change, as more than two thirds of our organization would have to undergo change no matter what application we selected. We needed a simple, yet scalable cloud platform that could power our rapidly growing business," said Steve Phillpott, CIO at Western Digital. "With Oracle Cloud we have been able to consolidate applications, automate key financial workflows and radically improve productivity. Oracle has been the catalyst for change and is pivotal in our digital transformation journey."

"The technology industry is an incredibly fast-paced and competitive market, where the quickest, most agile players win. Western Digital has done an incredible job bringing three large enterprise organizations onto a single Fortune 100-scale platform to significantly improve efficiency and business agility," said Rondy Ng, senior vice president, Oracle Applications Development. "With Oracle ERP Cloud, Western Digital will be able to continually take advantage of the latest innovations to gain a competitive advantage and successfully position itself for future growth."

Western Digital's adoption of Oracle ERP Cloud builds upon its use of both Oracle on-premises and Oracle Analytics Cloud. With Oracle, Western Digital is able to avoid massive file download times and manual analysis to provide its employees with access to the information they need to make better, faster decisions. Learn more about how Oracle is "empowering Western Digital with Oracle Analytics Cloud."

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle, please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

