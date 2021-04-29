Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 45 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Western Europe and Nordic data center market report.

The Western Europe and Nordic data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The Western Europe and Nordic data center market contributed to over 20% of the global investment in 2020. Netherlands and Germany were top countries, receiving over 30% of the overall investments in the region. COVID-19 had a varied impact on the Western Europe & Nordics data center market, with countries such as Frankfurt , London , Amsterdam , and Paris witnessing a lower impact compared to Italy and Spain , that faced higher data center construction and operational impediments in the first half of 2020. Spain and Italy will offer a cumulative revenue opportunity of over USD 4.4 billion to data center investors within the forecast period. In 2021, 25 data center operators and 17 industry associations signed the Carbon Neutral Data Center Pact, resulting in 75% of data center operations in Western Europe and the Nordic powered through renewable energy by 2025 and 100% by 2030. Most countries in Western Europe and all Nordic countries support free cooling for most of the year, with Nordic data center market facilitating free cooling for over 8,400 hours in a year. District heating is also prevalent in the region, with almost all data centers deployed in the Nordic countries using waste heat from servers for community heating purposes. The cumulative revenue opportunity for companies operating in the general construction space in the region will be over USD 23 billion within the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 22 IT infrastructure providers, 24 support infrastructure providers, 20 construction contractors, and 26 data center investors

Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market – Segmentation

In 2020, the IT infrastructure adoption among newly established and existing data centers grew significantly. Germany is the leading market in IT infrastructure spending, followed by the UK, the Netherlands , France , and Ireland . The emergence of software-defined architectures and converged infrastructure expects to drive the IT infrastructure solutions market in Western Europe .

is the leading market in IT infrastructure spending, followed by the UK, , , and . The emergence of software-defined architectures and converged infrastructure expects to drive the IT infrastructure solutions market in . Several Western Europe facilities have adopted flexible designs to facilitate dual power feeds, 2N redundant UPS and PDU systems, and N+1 generators. The growth of lithium-ion UPS systems is aided by benefits such as reducing the OPEX through lower maintenance costs and decreasing UPS battery failure chances. Vendors are continuously coming out with innovative UPS solutions to boost efficiency and reduce cost.

facilities have adopted flexible designs to facilitate dual power feeds, 2N redundant UPS and PDU systems, and N+1 generators. The growth of lithium-ion UPS systems is aided by benefits such as reducing the OPEX through lower maintenance costs and decreasing UPS battery failure chances. Vendors are continuously coming out with innovative UPS solutions to boost efficiency and reduce cost. Several Western Europe data centers support free cooling systems that include adiabatic coolers, evaporative coolers, and free cooling chiller systems. Water-based cooling includes water-treatment plants and systems that can aid water consumption by up to 20%. Most operators procure 45U–52U rack cabinets. The procurement of 42U racks is declining in the market.

Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage

Network

Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructures

Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers



Economizers and Evaporative Coolers, and Other Units



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Racks

Others Mechanical Infrastructure

Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market by General Construction

Core and Shell Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Engineering and Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market – Dynamics

About 25 European cloud and data center operators, which include AWS, Google, Equinix, Interxion, OVHCloud, Scaleway, Aruba, and others, and 17 industry associations have signed an agreement to make their data center carbon neutral by 2030, which include powering the facilities through 100% renewable energy. According to the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact, 75% of the power supplied to data centers in Europe will be supplied through renewable energy or carbon-free energy by December 31, 2025, and the objective is to reach 100% by December 31, 2030. Hyperscale data center providers such as Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, Google, and AWS are the major investors in renewable energy initiatives. There is a high interest in adopting renewable power sources among global and local data center colocation suppliers such as Equinix and Digital Realty (InterXion), Aruba, and QTS Realty Trust.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Innovative UPS Battery Technology

Increased Adoption of 200/400 GBE Switch Ports

Cloud Adoption Driving the Data Center Market

Increasing Demand for Big Data & IoT Investments

Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market – Geography

In 2020, the Western European data center market witnessed investments in 80 projects, among which 20 projects became operational as of Q3 2020. The remaining 60 projects are still under development and expected to be operational by Q2 2021. The data center market in Western Europe is witnessing investment contributions from both global and colocation service providers. The market will also witness the continuous adoption of cloud services among SMEs, with the heightened interest shown toward the digital transformation of businesses by adopting solutions such as IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence. The demand for smart devices, coupled with growing internet penetration, will also fuel the growth of data centers and corresponding infrastructure in the region. Data centers in Western Europe are being built to support OCP rack infrastructure solutions.

Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market by Geography

Western Europe

UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Belgium



Switzerland



Luxembourg



Italy



Spain



Other Western European Countries

Nordic

Denmark



Norway



Sweden



Finland & Iceland

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Huawei Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Inspur

Inventec

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NEC Corporation

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Computer (Quanta Cloud Technology)

Super Micro Computer

Wistron (Wiwynn)

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale Conditioning Systems

Asetek

Alfa Laval

Assa Abloy

Bosch Security Systems ( Robert Bosch )

) Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nlyte Software

Piller Power Systems

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Rittal

Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Socomec

Trane Technologies

Vertiv Group

Key Data Center Investors

Acens Technologies

Adam

Aruba

Bahnhof

CyrusOne

Colt Data Center Services (Colt DCS)

Digital Realty

DigiPlex

DATA4 Smart Data Centers

Equinix

Echelon Data Centers

EcoDataCenter

Facebook

Google

Global Switch

GlobalConnect

Green Mountain

Iron Mountain

Microsoft

Nexica - Econocom Group

NTT Global Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

VIRTUS Data Centres

Telecom Italia Sparkle

T5 Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers

Key Construction Constructors

AECOM

Arup Group

Bouygues Construction

CapIngelec

DPR Construction

Deerns

Fluor Corporation

Future-Tech

HDR Architecture

ISG

Jones Engineering

Kirby Group

Linesight

Mercury Engineering

Mace Group

M+W Group (Exyte)

Metnor Construction

RED-Engineering

Structure Tone

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

