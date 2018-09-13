Western Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2018 - The Top Online Retail Competitors in Western Europe's Top 10 Markets

DUBLIN, Sept 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Western Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

B2C E-Commerce in Western Europe sees new trends amid continued growth

Western Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2018, provides sales data and forecasts on the 10+ nations in the Western Europe sub-region. The report includes information on developing trends such as voice command and cross-border purchases, plus omnichannel shopping.

Eastern Europe has one of the smallest online retail markets among the global regions in 2017, but is projected to see growth through 2018 and beyond. Currently accounting for less than 5% of the region's overall retail sales, B2C E-Commerce revenues in Eastern Europe are spurred by market trends such as M-Commerce, social and cross-border online shopping, as the report shows.

Of the three top economies of the region, only Poland managed to reach past the 5% threshold in terms of E-Commerce's share of retail sales in 2017. Still, even in this nation the Internet and online shopper penetration rates are below the EU averages, indicating further untapped potential. In Russia, B2C E-Commerce sales are the largest of all Eastern European nations in 2018, but an increasing share of these is going to foreign online merchants, most of all Chinese, according to data cited in the report. In the Czech Republic, Poland and Ukraine the awareness of China-based AliExpress is also growing, although unlike in Russia, local E-Commerce competitors in these three countries continue to top AliExpress in website popularity.

Market evidence from Turkey highlights two other major trends in Eastern Europe's B2C E-Commerce. These include mobile and social commerce. More than 50% of online shoppers in this country make purchases through smartphones and close to that number also place orders through social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Amazon leads other online merchants in Western Europe

U.S.-based Amazon.com has maintained its lead in the top online retail markets of Western Europe in competition with local and Chinese E-merchants. The report cites an estimate that nearly half of all online sales in Germany is through Amazon.





Questions Answered in this Report

Key Topics Covered:





What is the projected market size of B2C E-Commerce in Western Europe in 2021?

in 2021? How much of Western Europe's total retail sales is online?

total retail sales is online? What are the latest B2C E-Commerce market trends in Western Europe ?

? Which product categories are purchased by Western Europe's online shoppers the most?

online shoppers the most? Who are the top online retail competitors in Western Europe's top 10 markets?

1. Management Summary







2. Regional







3. UK



3.1. Trends



3.2. Sales & Shares



3.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers



3.4. Products



3.5. Payment



3.6. Delivery



3.7. Players







4. Germany



4.1. Trends



4.2. Sales & Shares



4.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers



4.4. Products



4.5. Payment



4.6. Delivery



4.7. Players







5. France



5.1. Trends



5.2. Sales & Shares



5.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers



5.4. Products



5.5. Payment



5.6. Delivery



5.7. Players







6. Italy



6.1. Trends



6.2. Sales & Shares



6.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers



6.4. Products



6.5. Payment



6.6. Delivery



6.7. Players







7. Netherlands



7.1. Trends



7.2. Sales & Shares



7.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers



7.4. Products



7.5. Payment



7.6. Delivery



7.7. Players







8. Spain



8.1. Trends



8.2. Sales & Shares



8.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers



8.4. Products



8.5. Payment



8.6. Delivery



8.7. Players







9. Belgium



9.1. Trends



9.2. Sales & Shares



9.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers



9.4. Products



9.5. Payment



9.6. Delivery



9.7. Players







10. Sweden



10.1. Trends



10.2. Sales & Shares



10.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers



10.4. Products



10.5. Payment



10.6. Delivery



10.7. Players









Companies Mentioned

ASOS PLC

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com Inc

Apple Inc

Bol.com b.v.

CDON AB

Cnova N.V.

Coolblue BV

Dustin Group AB

El Corte Ingles SA

Fnac Darty SA

Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M)

Media Markt AG

Otto GmbH & Co KG

Rue du Commerce SAS

Tesco Plc

Vente-privee.com SA

Wish Inc.

Zalando SE

eBay Inc

For more information about this reportvisit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l28zmn/western_europe?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

