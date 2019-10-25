Western Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2018-2022F

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

B2C E-Commerce leaders in Western Europe



Among Europe's sub-regions, Western Europe has the highest B2C E-Commerce sales, according to the data cited in this report. The top three countries in this region, the UK, Germany, and France also rank among the ten largest online retail markets worldwide as of 2019. The online share of retail sales in the countries of Western Europe is advanced, led by the UK with nearly 20% as of 2019. As a result, B2C E-Commerce sales in the top five markets of Western Europe are projected to see declining growth rates through 2022.



Western Europe's top online retailers



Despite the slow-down, digital commerce is still projected to outpace brick-and-mortar sales and achieve an even higher share of the overall retail market over the next four years. Store-based retailers are investing in ramping up their E-Commerce and omnichannel efforts in order to stand up to the growing pressure from online pure-play retailers and marketplaces.



Amazon is the overall E-Commerce market leader in Western Europe, generating the highest online sales in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Other prominent market players include Amazon's US rival eBay, Germany-based Otto Group and Zalando, France's Cdiscount and Vente-Privee, and UK's multichannel merchants Sainsbury's and Tesco.



Moreover, amidst the growing cross-border online shopping trend, China-based AliExpress is gaining popularity among Western European digital buyers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Regional Overview

B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe , in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2013 - 2019f

, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2013 - 2019f Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe by Sub-Regions, in %, 2018

by Sub-Regions, in %, 2018 Retail E-Commerce Sales in the EU5, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018-2022f

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Canada , China , India , Germany , France , Japan , Russia , South Korea , the UK, the USA , 2018 & 2019f

, , , , , , , , the UK, the , 2018 & 2019f Retail E-Commerce Sales in the EU5, in USD billion, by Country, 2019f

Top Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers in the EU, 2018

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018

Internet Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018

Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018

Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Individuals, by Belgium , Germany , France , Italy , the Netherlands , the Nordics, Spain , and the UK, May 2018

, , , , , the Nordics, , and the UK, Payment Methods Preferred in Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, by Belgium , Germany , France , Italy , the Netherlands , the Nordics, Spain , and the UK, May 2018

, , , , , the Nordics, , and the UK, Breakdown of Maximum Acceptable Delivery Times, in % of Online Shoppers, by Belgium , Germany , France , Italy , the Netherlands , the Nordics, Spain , and the UK, May 2018

3. UK

3.1. Trends

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, September 2019

M-Commerce Sales, in GBP billion, 2019f & 2024f

Key Figures about Click and Collect, incl. Click & Collect Growth Rate, 2018-2023f, Click & Collect Sales, in GBP billion, 2023f, Click & Collect Share of Total E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2023f, Clothing and Footwear's Share of Click & Collect Sales, in %, 2018, Click & Collect Customer Satisfaction Rate, in %, 2018, and Share of Customers Who Bought an Additional Item When Collecting an Order, in %, 2018

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries and from the Rest of the World, in % of Online Shoppers in the UK, 2013 - 2019

3.2. Sales & Shares

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in GBP billion, and Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2017 - 2023f

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in GBP billion, 2018 & 2023f

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2013 - 2018 & Q1-Q2 2019

3.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

Number of Internet Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Adults, by Frequency of Use, 2013 - 2019

Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Adults, 2013-2019

Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Adults, by Age Group and Gender, 2013 - 2019

Breakdown of Frequency of Shopping Online During a Three-Month Period, in % of Online Shoppers, by Age Group and Gender, 2019

Breakdown of Online Spending During a Three-Month Period, in GBP, in % of Online Shoppers, by Age Group and Gender, 2019

3.4. Products

Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Adults, 2019

Online Grocery Sales, in GBP billion, 2018, 2019f & 2023f

3.5. Payment

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018

Share of Online Shoppers Who Want Merchants to Offer a Range of Payment Options, in %, July 2018

3.6. Delivery

Delivery-Related Reasons for Shopping Cart Abandonment, in % of Online Shoppers Who Abandoned a Shopping Cart for a Delivery-Related Reason, 2018

3.7. Players

Top 10 E-Commerce Websites by Audience Reach, in % of Internet Users, September 2018

Breakdown of Frequency of Purchasing from Amazon, in % of Consumers, February 2019

4. Germany

5. France

6. Spain

7. Italy



Companies Mentioned



Alibaba Group

Amazon.com Inc

Carrefour SA

Cdiscount SA

eBay Inc

El Corte Ingles SA

J Sainsbury PLC

Media Markt E-Business GmbH

Otto GmbH & Co KG

Tesco PLC

Vente-privee.com SA

Zalando SE

