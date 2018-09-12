Western Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2018-2023: Revenues will Reach $23.02 Billion in 2023; More than Double the $9.84 Billion Recorded in 2017

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Western European OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $23.02 billion in 2023; more than double the $9.84 billion recorded in 2017. Revenues for 18 countries are expected to climb by $2.63 billion in 2018 alone.

The UK is the largest OTT revenue earner in the region by some distance. Its $2.98 billion generated 30% of the 2017 total. The UK's $6.80 billion in 2023 will represent a similar proportion.

SVOD became the region's largest OTT revenue source in 2016 by overtaking AVOD. SVOD's share of the total will reach 54% by 2023, up from 45% in 2017.

SVOD revenues will almost triple by reaching $12.47 billion in 2023 - up from $4.44 billion in 2017. The UK will remain the SVOD revenue leader by some distance - generating as much as second-placed Germany and third-placed France combined by 2023.

The report comes in three parts:

Outlook: Forecasts for 18 countries in a 46-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2023 for 18 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 80-page PDF document.

