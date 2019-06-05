Western Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2019-2024 - Disney+ to Lead The Next OTT Boom in Western Europe

DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts 131.20 million gross SVOD subscriptions in Western Europe by 2024, doubling from 65.19 million by end-2018. About 13 million subscribers will be added in 2019 alone, with a similar number of additions expected in 2020.

SVOD homes will pay for an average of 1.71 SVOD subscriptions by 2024 - up from 1.42 in 2018. About 43.4% of TV households will have at least one SVOD subscription by 2024; up from 26.3% in 2018. Penetration will reach nearly two-thirds of TV households in Norway, but will be under 30% in Italy.

Gross SVOD subscriptions will represent 74.2% of Western European TV households by 2024, double from 37.3% at end-2018. Germany, Italy, France and Spain will all be below the regional average by 2024. Five countries will be above 100% of TV households.

Netflix will remain the largest pan-regional SVOD platform by some distance, with 54.86 million paying subscribers expected by 2024 - or 42% of the region's total. This proportion is down from 54% in 2018, but it does mean that the platform will add 20 million subscribers.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: Disney+ will make a strong and immediate impact, given its extensive brand recognition and impressive content line-up. We forecast 19.18 million paying subscribers by 2024 - fast approaching Amazon Prime Video.

The report comes in three parts:

Outlook: Forecasts for 18 countries in a 43-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2024 for 18 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 87-page PDF document.

