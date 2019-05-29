Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts Report 2019: IPTV will Add 5.5 Million Subscribers Between 2018 and 2024
Reflecting the rising importance of the telcos, IPTV is gaining subscribers in Western Europe at the expense of the other pay TV platforms. IPTV overtook satellite TV in 2015 and will be approaching cable by 2024. IPTV will add 5.5 million subscribers between 2018 and 2024.
Simon Murray a Principal Analyst said: IPTV operations are owned by telcos. Some telcos also have assets on other platforms. If all of the current proposed deals receive regulatory approval, then telcos will have 18.61 million non-IPTV subscribers by 2024. Adding the 38.72 million IPTV subscribers, telcos will control 56% of Western Europe's pay TV subscribers by 2024.
Murray continued: This marks a sea change for Western Europe's pay TV sector. Pay TV is not the priority for telcos - broadband and mobile provision are at the forefront.
Western Europe will have 101.59 million pay TV subscribers by 2024. Germany will contribute a quarter of the total, followed by the UK (15%) and France (14%).
Half of the 18 countries covered in the Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts report will lose pay TV subscribers between 2018 and 2024. Italy will decline the most (down by 728,000 subs) from the 1,229,000 overall losses, followed by the UK (down by 621,000).
Key Topics Covered:
- Outlook: Forecasts for 18 countries in a 55-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;
- Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2024 for 18 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;
- Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 86-page PDF document.
