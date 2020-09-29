Western Europe SVOD Market: Historical Data from 2010 with Forecasts to 2025 for 18 Countries

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western Europe SVOD Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Western Europe will have 191 million SVOD subscriptions by 2025; more than double from 90 million at end-2019. About 35 million subscribers will be added in 2020 alone, with the COVID lockdown having a major effect.

Netflix will remain the largest platform, with 68.49 million paying subscribers expected by 2025. Despite adding 25 million subs between 2019 and 2025, Netflix will lose market share.

Disney+ has made a strong and immediate impact, given its brand recognition, low price and impressive content line-up. Disney+ launched in the remainder of Western European countries this month.

Published in September 2020 and based on June results, this 114-page PDF and excel report based on June 2020 results covers movies and TV episodes. The report comes in two parts:

Insight: Regional overview and country analysis for Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Ireland , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Portugal , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland and the UK in a 68-page PDF document.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , and the UK in a 68-page PDF document. Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 18 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Atresplayer Prem

C More

Disney+

Giga

Horizon

Magenta TV App

Maxdome/Joyn

Maxdome/Joyn

MiTele Plus

Movistar+ Lite

MyCanal

Netflix

NL Ziet

NPO Plus

OCS

Orange Cine

Proximus

RTL Now

RTL TV Now Premium

Salto

Sky X/Ticket

Telenet Play

TV2 Play

Viaplay

Videoland

Ziggo Movies & Series

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wunjx7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

