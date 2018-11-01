Western Europe telecoms market: trends and forecasts 2018-2023
LONDON, Oct. 31, 2018
Operators across Western Europe (WE) are competing to roll out FTTP infrastructure, and to be the first to launch 5G mobile services. However, these new networks will be unlikely to boost revenue in most cases, and the increased competition brought by alternative access networks will put further pressure on prices.
THIS REPORT PROVIDES:
- a 5-year forecast of more than 330 mobile and fixed KPIs for Western Europe, as a whole and for 16 key countries
- an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries
- an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison
- a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.
Geographical coverage
Region modelled
Western Europe (WE)
Countries modelled individually
Austria
Belgium
Denmark
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Ireland
Italy
Netherlands
Norway
Portugal
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
UK
Key performance indicators
Connections
Mobile
Handset, mobile broadband,1 IoT2
Prepaid, contract
2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
Smartphone,
non-smartphone
Fixed
Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up
Narrowband voice, VoBB
DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other
Fixed and mobile voice traffic
Outgoing minutes, MoU
Revenue
Mobile
Service,3 retail
Prepaid, contract
Handset, mobile broadband,1 IoT2
Handset voice, messaging, data
Fixed
Service,3 retail
Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, business services
DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Mobile ARPU
SIMs, handset
Prepaid, contract
Handset voice, data
