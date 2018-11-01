Western Europe telecoms market: trends and forecasts 2018-2023

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Broadband competition is intensifying as operators race to roll out FTTP infrastructure."



Operators across Western Europe (WE) are competing to roll out FTTP infrastructure, and to be the first to launch 5G mobile services. However, these new networks will be unlikely to boost revenue in most cases, and the increased competition brought by alternative access networks will put further pressure on prices.



THIS REPORT PROVIDES:

- a 5-year forecast of more than 330 mobile and fixed KPIs for Western Europe, as a whole and for 16 key countries

- an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries

- an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison

- a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.



Geographical coverage



Region modelled

Western Europe (WE)



Countries modelled individually

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK



Key performance indicators



Connections



Mobile

Handset, mobile broadband,1 IoT2

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone,

non-smartphone



Fixed

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other



Fixed and mobile voice traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU



Revenue



Mobile

Service,3 retail

Prepaid, contract

Handset, mobile broadband,1 IoT2

Handset voice, messaging, data



Fixed

Service,3 retail

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, business services

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other



Mobile ARPU

SIMs, handset

Prepaid, contract

Handset voice, data

