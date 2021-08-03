Western Europe will Account for the Largest Rolling Stock Market in Europe

Data Insights

The introduction of new railway projects is driving the rolling stock market in Europe. Several railway projects, including new lines, doubling of existing lines, and electrification of tracks are under planning, development, and construction stages in this region, which is increasing the demand for new rolling stocks such as locomotives and railroad vehicles in Europe. The development of high-speed and new railway projects is attracting most of the investment owing to its cost efficiency in long routes. Investments are being made to improve the domestic and international connectivity and logistics channels of several countries such as Germany, France, and the UK.

Major Five Rolling Stock Market Companies in Europe:

Alstom Holdings SA

Bombardier Inc.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA

CRRC Corp. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Airport Ground Support Equipment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The airport ground support equipment (GSE) market has the potential to grow by USD 1.17 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.29%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The airport smart baggage handling solutions market has the potential to grow by USD 676.80 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

