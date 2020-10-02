Western European Above-the-neck PPE Markets, 2020-2024: Partnerships are the Way Forward in the Competitive Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Product Innovation and Customization Driving the Mature Western European Above-the-neck PPE Market, 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With nearly 95% of PPEs being sold through distributors, customer service is a key contributor to the growth of the above-the-neck PPE market in the region.

Amongst countries, Germany, the United Kingdom & Ireland, and France account for nearly a 56.5% share of the total market, with revenue contributions of 141.8 million, 124.3 million, and 106.5% million, respectively, in 2019.



The top 3 manufacturers hold a 48.5% market share by revenue. 3M leads the market with a share of 21-23%, followed by Honeywell with a 14-17% share and Uvex with and 9-11% revenue share. Investments into R&D to develop innovative products, coupled with strategic acquisitions, remain a key driver for market growth in the forecast period.



Partnerships are the way forward in the competitive market. For example, Schuberth entered into a partnership with 3M in 2016 to develop head protection PPE. Similarly, Hex Armour entered into partnership with Uvex in 2017.



Few notable M&As include 3M's acquisition of Scott Safety in 2017, and Globus Group's acquisition of ENHA Gmbh in 2017 and Alpha Solway in 2015. Similarly, with the aim to focus on its core businesses Kimberly Clark sold its welding PPE business to Surewerk in 2017 while 3M sold off its prescription eyewear business to Hoya Vision Care in 2017.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Engineering Measurements

Executive Summary - CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Overview - Definitions

Market Overview - Market Trends

Market Overview - Material and Other Trends

Market Overview - Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Above-the-neck PPE Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Above-the-neck PPE Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Above-the-neck PPE Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Regulatory Changes will Offer Stable Growth in the Hearing Protection PPE Market

Growth Opportunity 2 - Market Penetration through Organic Growth

Growth Opportunity 3 - IoT and Connected PPE on the Rise

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. Head Protection Segment Breakdown

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Head Protection Segment - Overview

Head Protection Segment - Product and Technology Trends

Head Protection Segment - Regulatory Trends

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Unit Shipment Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Pricing Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast and Pricing Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

7. Eye Protection Segment Breakdown

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Eye Protection Segment - Overview

Eye Protection Segment - Product and Technology Trends

Eye Protection Segment - Non-Prescription Safety Eyewear Product and Technology Trends

Eye Protection Segment - Prescription Safety Eyewear Overview

Eye Protection Segment - Prescription Eyewear Product and Technology Trends

Eye Protection Segment - Laser Safety Eyewear Description

Eye Protection Segment - Regulatory Trends

8. Face Protection Segment Breakdown

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Face Protection Segment - Overview

Face Protection Segment - Regulatory Trends

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion

9. Welding Helmets Sub-segment

Welding Helmets Sub-segment - Product Overview

Welding Helmets Sub-segment - Product and Technology Trends

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Unit Shipment Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Pricing Forecast

Revenue Forecast, Unit Shipment Forecast, and Pricing Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

10. Face Shields Sub-segment

11. Hearing Protection Segment Breakdown

12. Ear Plugs and Bands Sub-segment

13. Ear Muffs Sub-segment

14. The Last Word

15. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

3M

Alpha Solway

ENHA Gmbh

Globus Group

Hex Armour

Hoya Vision Care

Kimberly Clark

Schuberth

Scott Safety

Surewerk

Uvex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/acbxc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

