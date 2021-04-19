Western European Elective Procedures Market 2020-2023 - Nearly 80% of Orthopedic Procedures in Europe have been Delayed, Postponed or Canceled Due to COVID-19
Apr 19, 2021, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of COVID-19 on Elective Procedures in Western Europe, 2020-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The deferral of elective procedures due to pandemic-related measures has adversely affected the cardiovascular medical devices market. While some cardiovascular procedures are considered urgent, others have been rescheduled and deferred.
Nearly 80% of all the orthopedic procedures performed in Europe are estimated to have been delayed, postponed, or canceled due to COVID-19, as they are considered to be elective and non-essential procedures. Traumas, amputations, and oncological procedures are considered to be the most essential. Dislocations and fractures, including hip, pelvis, and forearms, are only being considered for treatment in urgent cases. COVID-19 patient volumes are putting a strain on intensive care resources. Providers are witnessing a decrease in ambulatory care and elective surgeries, even as the infection is spreading in nursing homes. There is a surge in on-demand services.
The market players in this ecosystem need to actively plan their product pipeline and come up with new innovation strategies to combat the major disruption in demand for 2020. Every state and local official has to assess the situation on the ground, as they will need to be able to screen patients and healthcare workers for the COVID-19 virus. Healthcare centers will need to make sure that patients feel safe when they come in to seek healthcare services by showing they have the appropriate sanitization processes in place and that they observe social distancing protocols inside the healthcare facilities.
The study considers the following 2 scenarios for demand projection for the Western European region for selective markets within orthopedic, cardiac, and robotic-assisted devices till 2025:
- Scenario 1: Conservative Scenario
- Scenario 2: Aspirational Scenario
The study focuses on providing a broad level overview of COVID-19's impact on the selective medical device market.
Key Topics Covered:
COVID-19 Impact Summary
- Scope of Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact in Western European Nations
- Recent Trends - Supporting the Availability of Critical Medical Devices, Supplies, and Medicines
- Summarizing COVID-19's Impact on Elective Procedures
Surgical Caseload Trends
- COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Industry
- Impact of COVID-19 on Surgical Caseload Trends
- Impact on Cardiovascular Procedures
- Impact on Orthopedic Surgery
- Impact on General Surgery
- Impact on the Medtech Industry
Growth Environment
- Key Forecast Criteria
CRM
PCI
Structural Heart Market
Joint Replacement
Spinal Devices
RAS Devices
RASD Services
Other Forecast Trends
- Transformation in the Medical Device Industry Ecosystem
- Medical Device Future Outlook
Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Planning and Scheduling Solutions to Enable Faster and Agile Healthcare
- Growth Opportunity 2: Training for Precision Surgery
- Growth Opportunity 3: Continued Increase in the Demand for Home Health Care Services
- Growth Opportunity 4: Collaboration and Move Towards New-age Technology
- Growth Opportunity 5: Compatibility and Future-proofing of Healthcare Services
Companies to Action
- Key Conclusion and Future of Healthcare Services
- List of Exhibits
Appendix - Growth Pipeline Engine
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ww662
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article