Western European Industrial Hand Protection Market Report 2022-2026: Innovative Materials, Sustainable Products, and Favourable Safety Regulations Influencing Future Dynamics

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western European Industrial Hand Protection Market - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Western European industrial hand protection market generated €2,2267 million in revenue in 2021

Market demand is driven by the stringent implementation of regulatory norms and standards as well as increasing awareness about hand protection amongst end-users to reduce on-the-job injuries.

In 2021, mechanical protection gloves accounted for 47.8% of total market share, thus emerging as the largest product segment. Greater adoption of general purpose gloves along with cut, abrasion, puncture, and impact-resistant gloves in the construction, manufacturing, and transport industries will bolster revenue growth for this product segment from 2021 to 2026.

Manufacturing and construction accounted for 42.4% and 20.5% of total revenue share, respectively. The majority of demand is generated by industries including chemical processing, heavy machine and equipment, textile, automotive, material handling, paper and plastics, maintenance, electrical and electronics, and assembly line work.

Germany accounted for 23.5% of revenue in the Western European industrial hand protection market in 2021 and is set to witness a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2026. The resurgent growth of end-use industries will boost regional growth.

Industry trends include sustainability and circular economy. Companies are switching to biodegradable raw materials and processes to offer eco-friendly and carbon-neutral products to their customers.

Regulatory reforms and improvements of test standards to accommodate newer glove materials and fabrics will ensure the best product quality for end-users.

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Western European Industrial Hand Protection Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Industrial Hand Protection Market

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Key Trends

Product Trends

Technology Trends

Material Trends

Sustainability Trends

Regulatory Trends

Brexit's Impact

Standards and Regulations

Standards and Regulations - Mechanical Protection

Standards and Regulations - Chemical Protection

Standards and Regulations - Thermal Protection

Standards and Regulations - Special Protection

Standards and Regulations - Special Protection and Critical Environment

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Country

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Market Segments

Mechanical Protection

Chemical Protection

Thermal Protection

Special Protection

Anti-vibration Gloves

Anti-syringe Gloves

Electrical Insulation Gloves

Arc Flash Gloves

Critical Environment Gloves

Regional Analysis

Germany

UK & Ireland

France

Scandinavia

Italy

Alpine Region

Iberia

Benelux

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cnt00

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets