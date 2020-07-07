Western European OTT TV and Video Market 2020-2025 - 45 Million New Subscribers Projected for 2020 Alone, Driven Primarily by the COVID-19 Lockdown
DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts (2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Western Europe is forecast to have 197 million SVOD subscriptions by 2025, doubling from 88 million at end-2019. About 45 million subscribers will be added in 2020 alone, with the COVID-19 lockdown providing a major boost.
Netflix will remain the largest pan-regional SVOD platform, with 67.7 million paying subscribers expected by 2025. Netflix will add 24 million subs from 2019.
Disney+ has made a strong and immediate impact, given its brand recognition, low price and impressive content line-up. Disney+ will launch in most Western European countries by mid-2020. Disney+ is forecast to have 57.54 million paying subscribers in Western Europe by 2025.
The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have had two major effects on Western European OTT: a surge in SVOD subscriptions and a loss in advertiser confidence, which will result in lower AVOD growth for 2020.
This 190-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report covers movies and TV episodes. The report comes in three parts:
- Outlook: Forecasts for 18 countries in a 41-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;
- Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 18 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;
- Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 88-page PDF document.
Key Topics Covered
Population (000)
Total households (000)
TV households (000)
- Fixed broadband households (000)
- Smartphone subscribers (000)
- Tablet subscribers (000)
- TV HH/Total HH
- Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
- Smartphone subs/Population
- Tablet subs/Population
OTT TV fixed bband hh (000)
- OTT TV & video HH/Fixed bband HH
- OTT TV & video HH/TV HH
- OTT TV & video smartph subs (000)
- OTT TV & video HH/smartph subs
- OTT TV & video total (000)
Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)
- SVOD subs/TVHH
- SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH
- SVOD subs/Smartphone users
Net SVOD homes (000)
- SVOD homes/TVHH
- SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH
- SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes
TV rental transactions (000)
- Movie rental transactions (000)
- Total rental transactions (000)
- TV download-to-own trans (000)
- Movie download-to-own trans (000)
- Total download-to-own trans (000)
Online advertising total (US$ mil.)
- AVOD (US$ mil.)
- Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)
- Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)
- Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)
- Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)
- DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)
- DTO video revs (US$ mil.)
- SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
- OTT TV & video revenues ($ mil.)
SVOD subscribers by operator (000)
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime Video
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- HBO
- Viaplay
- C More
- Others
Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime Video
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- HBO
- Viaplay
- C More
- Others
SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime Video
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- HBO
- Viaplay
- C More
- Others
Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime Video
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- HBO
- Viaplay
- C More
- Others
Companies Mentioned (A-Z)
- Amazon Prime Video
- Apple TV+
- Atresplayer
- Blockbuster
- Britbox
- C More
- Disney+
- Giga
- HBO
- Horizon
- ITV
- Joyn
- Magenta TV App
- Maxdome
- Mediaset Infinity
- Meo TVCine
- Movistar
- MyCanal
- N Play
- Netflix
- NL Ziet
- Now TV
- NPO Plus
- OCS
- Orange Cine
- Premium Plus
- Proximus
- RTL
- Ruutu
- Salto
- SFR Play
- Sky X
- Teleclub Play
- Telenor
- Telia
- Ticket
- TIMVision
- TV2
- Viaplay
- Videoland
- YeloPlay
- YouTube
- Zattoo
- Ziggo Movies & Series
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dzr9y
