Western European Respiratory Protection Market, Forecast to 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturing Revival, New Directives and Higher Awareness will Drive Growth

This research service focuses on the respiratory protection market in Western Europe.Starting with the need for personal protective equipment, the report lists and explains the market drivers, restraints, forecasts, and product and technology trends.



It also includes a CEOs 360-degree perspective of the market.



The study provides product segmentation in 6 sections: disposable masks, non-disposable masks, powered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs), self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs), airline respirators, and escape respirators in the Western European region.



It also provides the breakdown of the regional markets of Germany, France, the UK and Ireland, Italy, Scandinavia, Benelux, Iberia, and Alpine.



Forecast Assumptions



The following factors have been considered for forecasts:

End-user industry growth and employment outlook of industries in different regions

Usage and replacement rates for end-user industries and product segment

Expected impact of new PPE and ISO directives on different RPE product segments

Interplay and substitution trends between different types of respiratory protective equipment

Price growth dynamics of different types of respiratory equipment



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Are the existing competitors well placed to meet customer needs?

Who are the market leaders?

Will the structure of the market change over time?

Will the market remain as highly consolidated as it is now?

Do the products/services offered today meet customer needs or is additional development needed?

Which product attributes do end users find most important?

What new features are sought after?



Key Conclusions

The Western Europe respiratory protection market grew by 1.6% from 2016 to 2017 and reached a revenue of €645.7 million.

Germany, France and the UK are likely to be the three biggest countries, in terms of RPE, largely driven by healthy growth in industry employment and the stringent enforcement of regulations in these countries.

New PPE directive and the impending introduction of ISO standards are expected to improve revenue growth and compliances in the supply chain.

Recovery in the oil and gas industry and the resurgence of construction and manufacturing sectors will also drive revenue.

Firefighting SCBA will see moderate growth in response to the technology integration upgrades that are expected to take place during the forecast period.

Of the various respiratory protection equipment, PAPR will witness higher growth than other RPE, in part due to gradual shift of end users to a higher level of protection.



