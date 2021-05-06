Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
May 06, 2021, 17:57 ET
TSX: WEF
VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces the following voting results in respect of the election of directors, amendments to its Bylaw No.1 and the adoption of its Bylaw No. 2 (advance notice bylaw), as amended on May 5, 2021, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today:
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld or Against
|
% Withheld or Against
|
Jane Bird
|
226,763,803
|
99.27%
|
1,677,022
|
0.73%
|
Laura A. Cillis
|
227,226,276
|
99.47%
|
1,214,549
|
0.53%
|
Donald Demens
|
226,991,344
|
99.37%
|
1,449,481
|
0.63%
|
Randy Krotowski
|
227,378,097
|
99.53%
|
1,062,728
|
0.47%
|
Daniel Nocente
|
222,613,904
|
97.45%
|
5,826,921
|
2.55%
|
Cheri Phyfer
|
226,631,876
|
99.21%
|
1,808,949
|
0.79%
|
Michael T. Waites
|
227,031,750
|
99.38%
|
1,409,075
|
0.62%
|
John Williamson
|
227,107,536
|
99.42%
|
1,333,289
|
0.58%
|
Amendments to Bylaw No. 1
|
227,476,419
|
99.58%
|
964,406
|
0.42%
|
Adoption of Bylaw No. 2
|
226,995,810
|
99.37%
|
1,445,015
|
0.63%
The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 232,290,649, representing 61.87% of the Company's outstanding shares.
The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com and a copy of Bylaw No. 1 and Bylaw No. 2, as amended, can be found on www.sedar.com.
About Western Forest Products Inc.
Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.
SOURCE Western Forest Products Inc.
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article