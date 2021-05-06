Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Western Forest Products Inc.

May 06, 2021, 17:57 ET

TSX: WEF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces the following voting results in respect of the election of directors, amendments to its Bylaw No.1 and the adoption of its Bylaw No. 2 (advance notice bylaw), as amended on May 5, 2021, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld or Against

% Withheld or Against

Jane Bird

226,763,803

99.27%

1,677,022

0.73%

Laura A. Cillis

227,226,276

99.47%

1,214,549

0.53%

Donald Demens

226,991,344

99.37%

1,449,481

0.63%

Randy Krotowski

227,378,097

99.53%

1,062,728

0.47%

Daniel Nocente

222,613,904

97.45%

5,826,921

2.55%

Cheri Phyfer

226,631,876

99.21%

1,808,949

0.79%

Michael T. Waites

227,031,750

99.38%

1,409,075

0.62%

John Williamson

227,107,536

99.42%

1,333,289

0.58%

Amendments to Bylaw No. 1

227,476,419

99.58%

964,406

0.42%

Adoption of Bylaw No. 2

226,995,810

99.37%

1,445,015

0.63%

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 232,290,649, representing 61.87% of the Company's outstanding shares.

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com and a copy of Bylaw No. 1 and Bylaw No. 2, as amended, can be found on  www.sedar.com.

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

