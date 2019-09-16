Western Governors University and Extra Space Storage Announce New Partnership

Utilizing WGU's online, competency-based and mentor-supported programs, Extra Space employees who are accepted to WGU can fit their higher education goals into their life schedules. And a WGU-Extra Space joint scholarship program, worth up to $2,500 a year, offers employees access to WGU College of Business and College of IT degree programs with minimal cost.

"This program will set the standard for what company-sponsored higher education programs can be," said Spencer Stewart, WGU's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. "Our commitment to preparing today's students for the future of work is good for individuals, good for employers, and good for the economy—and we're proud to be part of Extra Space's investment in its employees' success."

WGU's competency-based model awards degrees based on a student's ability to demonstrate mastery of a series of competencies—skills and knowledge recognized by employers as crucial to career success. This approach to higher education enables students to progress through their program as quickly as they are able, accelerating through material they learn quickly or already know well from work or previous educational experiences. It also ensures that what they are learning along the way is workforce relevant.

"Extra Space Storage is committed to the success of our employees. We want team members to bring passion, innovation and excellence to work every day to help our customers to a better tomorrow," said Clint Halverson, Extra Space Storage V.P. of People. "Our employees can only be their best if they personally reach that better tomorrow. We are excited for this new partnership because WGU does education differently. It is this innovative attitude that makes them an excellent partner for Extra Space Storage. Their unique and individually customized approach to learning will be a huge asset as Extra Space employees strive to be their personal best."

Salt Lake City-headquartered Extra Space Storage is a top employer in the United States with nearly 4,000 employees spread across 40 states. This summer, Forbes placed Extra Space Storage on their best employers list and CEO Joe Margolis was ranked one of Glassdoor's Top CEOs in 2019 based on employee reviews. Extra Space's focus on being a great place to work drove adding this education program to their leading employment benefits.

"Earning my degree through Western Governors University was one of the best career decisions I've made. I needed something that I could schedule around my job and family and wanted to feel like I worked hard and earned a degree. WGU delivered!" said Lainie Ottley, Extra Space Storage Payroll Supervisor and WGU Alumni. "Many of the courses were incredibly challenging but I got through them with perseverance and the help of course and student mentors. My work experience and prior knowledge allowed me to get through other classes quickly and easily. The time and effort were definitely worth it because earning a degree has already allowed me to advance my career at Extra Space."

For more information on this program, visit http://www.wgu.edu/extraspacestorage.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 117,000 students nationwide and has more than 155,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 22 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and was featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. Extra Space Storage operates 1,752 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico comprising approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 134.0 million square feet of rentable space. Extra Space Storage offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. Extra Space Storage is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States. Learn more on extraspace.com.

WGU: Doug Smeath – Senior Manager, Public Relations Extra Space: McKall Morris – Corporate Communications Manager 801-924-4533 801-562-5556 ext. 4611 doug.smeath@wgu.edu mmorris@extraspace.com

