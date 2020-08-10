Western Midstream Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Results

ANNOUNCES REVISED 2020 GUIDANCE

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced second-quarter 2020 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $267.6 million, or $0.60 per common unit (diluted), with second-quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $514.4 million, second-quarter 2020 Cash flows from operating activities totaling $345.7 million, and second-quarter 2020 Free cash flow(1) totaling $208.6 million.

SECOND-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Gathered record Delaware Basin produced-water throughput of 773 MBbls/d, representing an 8-percent sequential-quarter increase
  • Achieved record Delaware oil throughput of 202 MBbls/d, representing a 5-percent sequential-quarter increase
  • Executed open-market repurchases for $64.5 million of Senior Notes due 2021, 2022, and 2023 for an aggregate repurchase price of $63 million

(1)

Please see the definitions of the Partnership's non-GAAP measures at the end of this release and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

In July 2020, WES announced its second-quarter 2020 per-unit distribution of $0.3110, which is unchanged from WES's first-quarter 2020 per-unit distribution. Second-quarter 2020 Free cash flow after distributions totaled $67.7 million.

"Less-than-expected producer curtailments, commercial successes, and realized cost efficiencies underpin our impressive and above-expectation second-quarter results," said Chief Executive Officer, Michael Ure. "Although our sector continues to face significant uncertainty, we are optimistic that activity will increase into 2021 and confident in our ability to generate meaningful free cash flow after distributions while advancing our long-term objectives."

Second-quarter 2020 total natural-gas throughput(1) averaged 4.4 Bcf/d, representing a 1-percent sequential-quarter decrease and a 3-percent increase from second-quarter 2019. Second-quarter 2020 total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets(1) averaged 711 MBbls/d, representing a 6-percent sequential-quarter decrease and a 19-percent increase from second-quarter 2019. Second-quarter 2020 total throughput for produced-water assets averaged 773 MBbls/d, representing an 8-percent sequential-quarter increase and a 50-percent increase from second-quarter 2019.

Second-quarter 2020 and year-to-date capital expenditures(2) totaled $69.6 million and $227.6 million, respectively.

(1)

Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

(2)

Accrual-based, includes equity investments, and excludes capitalized interest and capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.

REVISED 2020 GUIDANCE
Revised 2020 guidance is based on to-date results and customer-provided production-forecast information obtained by WES. Updated guidance is as follows:

  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) between $1.85 billion and $1.90 billion, which represents a $100 million increase to the midpoint of guidance previously issued with WES's first-quarter 2020 earnings results ("prior guidance")
  • Total capital expenditures(2) between $400 million and $450 million, which represents a $75 million reduction to the prior-guidance midpoint. Total year capital expenditures include capital expenditures attributable to the second Latham train completed during first-quarter 2020 and the addition of approximately 28,750 horsepower of compression, 65 miles of gathering lines, 90 MBbls/d of Delaware Basin saltwater-disposal capacity, and two 30 MBbls/d oil-stabilization trains, also in the Delaware Basin

"Second-quarter commodity-price increases lessened the adverse impact of production curtailments and current commodity prices support continued producer activity," said Chief Financial Officer, Mike Pearl. "We expect incremental drilling and completion activity to continue into 2021 and beyond so long as commodity prices remain supportive. Irrespective of market conditions, we will remain committed to exercising capital discipline and realizing cost savings to maximize Free cash flow after distributions, which we will prioritize toward leverage reduction."

(1)

A reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA range to net cash provided by operating activities and net income (loss) is not provided because the items necessary to estimate such amounts are not reasonably estimable at this time.

(2)

Accrual-based, includes equity investments, and excludes capitalized interest and capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.

CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW AT 1 P.M. CDT
WES will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss second-quarter 2020 results. To participate, individuals should dial 877-883-0383 (Domestic) or 412-902-6506 (International) 15 minutes before the scheduled conference call time and enter participant access code 2048166. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com. A replay of the conference call also will be available on the website for two weeks following the call.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM
Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include the ultimate impact of efforts to fight COVID-19 on the global economy and the timeline for a recovery in commodity demand and prices; our ability to meet financial guidance or distribution expectations; our ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; our ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital-growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most-recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. WES undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

WES defines "Free cash flow" as net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures and contributions to equity investments, plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings. Management considers Free cash flow an appropriate metric for assessing capital discipline, cost efficiency, and balance-sheet strength. Although Free cash flow is the metric used to assess WES's ability to make distributions to unitholders, this measure should not be viewed as indicative of the actual amount of cash that is available for distributions or planned for distributions for a given period. Instead, Free cash flow should be considered indicative of the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, and other general partnership purposes.

WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus (i) distributions from equity investments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax expense, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) impairments, and (vii) other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less (i) gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, (ii) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, (iii) income from equity investments, (iv) interest income, (v) income tax benefit, (vi) other income, and (vii) the noncontrolling interests owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.

WES defines Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interests owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.

Below are reconciliations of (i) net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free cash flow (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and (iii) operating income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that WES's Free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross margin are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross margin as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross margin should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as operating income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended 
June 30,

Six Months Ended 
June 30,

thousands

2020

2019

2020

2019

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow







Net cash provided by operating activities

$

345,688

$

343,458

$

738,999

$

686,531

Less:







Capital expenditures

140,249

318,281

313,065

704,425

Contributions to equity investments

5,104

40,790

16,064

77,333

Add:







Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings


8,288

9,260

13,340

17,052

Free cash flow

$

208,623

$

(6,353)

$

423,210

$

(78,175)

Cash flow information







Net cash provided by operating activities




$

738,999

$

686,531

Net cash used in investing activities




(355,001)

(2,865,168)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities




(424,222)

2,182,290

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended 
June 30,

Six Months Ended 
June 30,

thousands

2020

2019

2020

2019

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA







Net income (loss)

$

281,341

$

175,058

$

(8,059)

$

387,037

Add:







Distributions from equity investments

71,576

70,522

137,496

132,535

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

5,677

4,343

10,911

6,141

Interest expense

94,654

79,472

183,240

145,348

Income tax expense

5,044

1,278

5,044

11,370

Depreciation and amortization

119,805

121,117

252,124

235,063

Impairments (1)

10,150

797

606,952

1,187

Other expense

(2,098)

58,639

1,950

93,852

Less:







Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

(2,843)

(1,061)

(2,883)

(1,651)

Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt

1,395



8,740


Equity income, net – related parties

54,415

63,598

115,762

121,590

Interest income – Anadarko note receivable

4,225

4,225

8,450

8,450

Other income

1,652



1,652


Income tax benefit





4,280


Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

12,864

11,544

25,629

22,894

Adjusted EBITDA

$

514,441

$

432,920

$

1,028,028

$

861,250

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA







Net cash provided by operating activities

$

345,688

$

343,458

$

738,999

$

686,531

Interest (income) expense, net

90,429

75,247

174,790

136,898

Uncontributed cash-based compensation awards



1,218



648

Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net

(2,197)

(1,337)

(4,297)

(2,848)

Current income tax expense (benefit)

2,077

458

(35)

6,485

Other (income) expense, net (3)

(2,173)

(470)

(412)

(902)

Cash paid to settle interest-rate swaps

12,763



12,763


Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

8,288

9,260

13,340

17,052

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

207,838

6,818

200,136

(2,668)

Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net

(101,247)

25,669

(72,323)

81,198

Other items, net

(34,161)

(15,857)

(9,304)

(38,250)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

(12,864)

(11,544)

(25,629)

(22,894)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

514,441

$

432,920

$

1,028,028

$

861,250

Cash flow information







Net cash provided by operating activities




$

738,999

$

686,531

Net cash used in investing activities




(355,001)

(2,865,168)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities




(424,222)

2,182,290


(1)

Includes goodwill impairment for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

(2)

For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

(3) 

Excludes non-cash losses on interest-rate swaps of $59.0 million and $94.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Adjusted Gross Margin



Three Months Ended 
June 30,

Six Months Ended 
June 30,

thousands

2020

2019

2020

2019

Reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to Adjusted gross margin







Operating income (loss)

$

373,766

$

310,060

$

158,863

$

628,988

Add:







Distributions from equity investments

71,576

70,522

137,496

132,535

Operation and maintenance

145,186

148,431

304,377

291,260

General and administrative

36,423

30,027

76,888

52,871

Property and other taxes

19,395

14,282

37,871

30,567

Depreciation and amortization

119,805

121,117

252,124

235,063

Impairments (1)

10,150

797

606,952

1,187

Less:







Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

(2,843)

(1,061)

(2,883)

(1,651)

Equity income, net – related parties

54,415

63,598

115,762

121,590

Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues

21,605

20,189

40,828

36,778

Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

16,167

16,034

32,592

31,584

Adjusted gross margin

$

686,957

$

596,476

$

1,388,272

$

1,184,170

Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets

$

454,476

$

412,494

$

925,842

$

824,922

Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets

165,767

137,716

333,595

269,086

Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets

66,714

46,266

128,835

90,162


(1)

Includes goodwill impairment for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

(2)

For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended 
June 30,

Six Months Ended 
June 30,

thousands except per-unit amounts

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues and other







Service revenues – fee based

$

642,628

$

593,544

$

1,344,024

$

1,173,518

Service revenues – product based

7,000

16,675

22,921

36,054

Product sales

21,736

74,469

78,385

146,602

Other

391

366

738

763

Total revenues and other

671,755

685,054

1,446,068

1,356,937

Equity income, net – related parties

54,415

63,598

115,762

121,590

Operating expenses







Cost of product

18,602

122,877

121,872

236,940

Operation and maintenance

145,186

148,431

304,377

291,260

General and administrative

36,423

30,027

76,888

52,871

Property and other taxes

19,395

14,282

37,871

30,567

Depreciation and amortization

119,805

121,117

252,124

235,063

Long-lived asset impairments

10,150

797

165,935

1,187

Goodwill impairment





441,017


Total operating expenses

349,561

437,531

1,400,084

847,888

Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

(2,843)

(1,061)

(2,883)

(1,651)

Operating income (loss)

373,766

310,060

158,863

628,988

Interest income – Anadarko note receivable

4,225

4,225

8,450

8,450

Interest expense

(94,654)

(79,472)

(183,240)

(145,348)

Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt

1,395



8,740


Other income (expense), net (1)

1,653

(58,477)

(108)

(93,683)

Income (loss) before income taxes

286,385

176,336

(7,295)

398,407

Income tax expense (benefit)

5,044

1,278

764

11,370

Net income (loss)

281,341

175,058

(8,059)

387,037

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

8,304

5,464

(24,569)

98,783

Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP

$

273,037

$

169,594

$

16,510

$

288,254

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):







Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP

$

273,037

$

169,594

$

16,510

$

288,254

Pre-acquisition net (income) loss allocated to Anadarko



(163)



(29,279)

General partner interest in net (income) loss

(5,461)



(330)


Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)

$

267,576

$

169,431

$

16,180

$

258,975

Net income (loss) per common unit – basic and diluted

$

0.60

$

0.37

$

0.04

$

0.69

Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic and diluted

443,973

453,000

443,972

376,702


(1)

Includes losses associated with the interest-rate swap agreements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

thousands except number of units

June 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

Total current assets

$

559,163

$

402,412

Anadarko note receivable

259,481

260,000

Net property, plant, and equipment

8,914,716

9,064,931

Other assets

2,219,883

2,619,110

Total assets

$

11,953,243

$

12,346,453

Total current liabilities

$

891,046

$

485,954

Long-term debt

7,544,396

7,951,565

Asset retirement obligations

327,971

336,396

Other liabilities

254,313

227,245

Total liabilities

9,017,726

9,001,160

Equity and partners' capital



Common units (443,992,499 and 443,971,409 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively)

2,820,327

3,209,947

General partner units (9,060,641 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019)

(22,347)

(14,224)

Noncontrolling interests

137,537

149,570

Total liabilities, equity, and partners' capital

$

11,953,243

$

12,346,453

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended 
June 30,

thousands

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities



Net income (loss)

$

(8,059)

$

387,037

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and changes in assets and liabilities:



Depreciation and amortization

252,124

235,063

Long-lived asset impairments

165,935

1,187

Goodwill impairment

441,017


(Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net

2,883

1,651

(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt

(8,740)


(Gain) loss on interest-rate swaps



94,585

Cash paid to settle interest-rate swaps

(12,763)


Change in other items, net

(93,398)

(32,992)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

738,999

$

686,531

Cash flows from investing activities



Capital expenditures

$

(313,065)

$

(704,425)

Acquisitions from related parties



(2,007,501)

Acquisitions from third parties



(93,303)

Contributions to equity investments - related parties

(16,064)

(77,333)

Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

13,340

17,052

Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties



342

Other

(39,212)


Net cash used in investing activities

$

(355,001)

$

(2,865,168)

Cash flows from financing activities



Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs

$

3,586,173

$

2,710,750

Repayments of debt

(3,583,149)

(467,595)

Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks

(4,686)

(5,662)

Registration expenses related to the issuance of Partnership common units



(855)

Distributions to Partnership unitholders

(422,679)

(408,234)

Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner

(2,775)

(3,793)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners of WES Operating

(8,676)

(106,666)

Net contributions from (distributions to) related parties

21,832

456,938

Above-market component of swap agreements with Anadarko



7,407

Finance lease payments

(10,262)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

(424,222)

$

2,182,290

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$

(40,224)

$

3,653

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

99,962

92,142

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

59,738

$

95,795

Western Midstream Partners, LP

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended 
June 30,

Six Months Ended 
June 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019

Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)







Gathering, treating, and transportation

554

528

547

527

Processing

3,563

3,524

3,605

3,498

Equity investments (1)

458

402

451

390

Total throughput

4,575

4,454

4,603

4,415

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

162

178

164

177

Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets

4,413

4,276

4,439

4,238

Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)







Gathering, treating, and transportation

359

302

360

303

Equity investments (3)

367

311

391

308

Total throughput

726

613

751

611

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

15

13

15

13

Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets

711

600

736

598

Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)







Gathering and disposal

773

515

745

516

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

15

10

15

10

Total throughput attributable to WES for produced-water assets

758

505

730

506

Per-Mcf Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets (4)

$

1.13

$

1.06

$

1.15

$

1.08

Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (5)

2.56

2.52

2.49

2.49

Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets (6)

0.97

1.01

0.97

0.98

















(1)

Represents the 14.81% share of average Fort Union throughput, 22% share of average Rendezvous throughput, 50% share of average Mi Vida and Ranch Westex throughput, and 30% share of average Red Bluff Express throughput.

(2)

For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

(3)

Represents the 10% share of average White Cliffs throughput; 25% share of average Mont Belvieu JV throughput; 20% share of average TEG, TEP, Whitethorn, and Saddlehorn throughput; 33.33% share of average FRP throughput; and 15% share of average Panola and Cactus II throughput.

(4)

Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets, divided by total throughput (MMcf/d) attributable to WES for natural-gas assets.

(5)

Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets.

(6)

Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to WES for produced-water assets.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

OPERATING STATISTICS (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019


Natural gas

(MMcf/d)

Crude oil & NGLs

(MBbls/d)

Produced water

(MBbls/d)

Delaware Basin

1,309

1,179

202

141

773

515

DJ Basin

1,329

1,266

113

112




Equity investments

458

402

367

311




Other

1,479

1,607

44

49




Total throughput

4,575

4,454

726

613

773

515




Six Months Ended June 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019


Natural gas

(MMcf/d)

Crude oil & NGLs

(MBbls/d)

Produced water

(MBbls/d)

Delaware Basin

1,349

1,178

197

143

745

516

DJ Basin

1,368

1,262

120

107




Equity investments

451

390

391

308




Other

1,435

1,585

43

53




Total throughput

4,603

4,415

751

611

745

516

