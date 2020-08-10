Western Midstream Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced second-quarter 2020 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $267.6 million, or $0.60 per common unit (diluted), with second-quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $514.4 million, second-quarter 2020 Cash flows from operating activities totaling $345.7 million, and second-quarter 2020 Free cash flow(1) totaling $208.6 million.

SECOND-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Gathered record Delaware Basin produced-water throughput of 773 MBbls/d, representing an 8-percent sequential-quarter increase

Basin produced-water throughput of 773 MBbls/d, representing an 8-percent sequential-quarter increase Achieved record Delaware oil throughput of 202 MBbls/d, representing a 5-percent sequential-quarter increase

oil throughput of 202 MBbls/d, representing a 5-percent sequential-quarter increase Executed open-market repurchases for $64.5 million of Senior Notes due 2021, 2022, and 2023 for an aggregate repurchase price of $63 million



(1) Please see the definitions of the Partnership's non-GAAP measures at the end of this release and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

In July 2020, WES announced its second-quarter 2020 per-unit distribution of $0.3110, which is unchanged from WES's first-quarter 2020 per-unit distribution. Second-quarter 2020 Free cash flow after distributions totaled $67.7 million.

"Less-than-expected producer curtailments, commercial successes, and realized cost efficiencies underpin our impressive and above-expectation second-quarter results," said Chief Executive Officer, Michael Ure. "Although our sector continues to face significant uncertainty, we are optimistic that activity will increase into 2021 and confident in our ability to generate meaningful free cash flow after distributions while advancing our long-term objectives."

Second-quarter 2020 total natural-gas throughput(1) averaged 4.4 Bcf/d, representing a 1-percent sequential-quarter decrease and a 3-percent increase from second-quarter 2019. Second-quarter 2020 total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets(1) averaged 711 MBbls/d, representing a 6-percent sequential-quarter decrease and a 19-percent increase from second-quarter 2019. Second-quarter 2020 total throughput for produced-water assets averaged 773 MBbls/d, representing an 8-percent sequential-quarter increase and a 50-percent increase from second-quarter 2019.

Second-quarter 2020 and year-to-date capital expenditures(2) totaled $69.6 million and $227.6 million, respectively.



(1) Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests. (2) Accrual-based, includes equity investments, and excludes capitalized interest and capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.

REVISED 2020 GUIDANCE

Revised 2020 guidance is based on to-date results and customer-provided production-forecast information obtained by WES. Updated guidance is as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA (1) between $1.85 billion and $1.90 billion , which represents a $100 million increase to the midpoint of guidance previously issued with WES's first-quarter 2020 earnings results ("prior guidance")

between and , which represents a increase to the midpoint of guidance previously issued with WES's first-quarter 2020 earnings results ("prior guidance") Total capital expenditures(2) between $400 million and $450 million , which represents a $75 million reduction to the prior-guidance midpoint. Total year capital expenditures include capital expenditures attributable to the second Latham train completed during first-quarter 2020 and the addition of approximately 28,750 horsepower of compression, 65 miles of gathering lines, 90 MBbls/d of Delaware Basin saltwater-disposal capacity, and two 30 MBbls/d oil-stabilization trains, also in the Delaware Basin

"Second-quarter commodity-price increases lessened the adverse impact of production curtailments and current commodity prices support continued producer activity," said Chief Financial Officer, Mike Pearl. "We expect incremental drilling and completion activity to continue into 2021 and beyond so long as commodity prices remain supportive. Irrespective of market conditions, we will remain committed to exercising capital discipline and realizing cost savings to maximize Free cash flow after distributions, which we will prioritize toward leverage reduction."



(1) A reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA range to net cash provided by operating activities and net income (loss) is not provided because the items necessary to estimate such amounts are not reasonably estimable at this time. (2) Accrual-based, includes equity investments, and excludes capitalized interest and capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.

CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW AT 1 P.M. CDT

WES will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss second-quarter 2020 results. To participate, individuals should dial 877-883-0383 (Domestic) or 412-902-6506 (International) 15 minutes before the scheduled conference call time and enter participant access code 2048166. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com. A replay of the conference call also will be available on the website for two weeks following the call.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include the ultimate impact of efforts to fight COVID-19 on the global economy and the timeline for a recovery in commodity demand and prices; our ability to meet financial guidance or distribution expectations; our ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; our ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital-growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most-recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. WES undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

WES defines "Free cash flow" as net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures and contributions to equity investments, plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings. Management considers Free cash flow an appropriate metric for assessing capital discipline, cost efficiency, and balance-sheet strength. Although Free cash flow is the metric used to assess WES's ability to make distributions to unitholders, this measure should not be viewed as indicative of the actual amount of cash that is available for distributions or planned for distributions for a given period. Instead, Free cash flow should be considered indicative of the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, and other general partnership purposes.

WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus (i) distributions from equity investments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax expense, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) impairments, and (vii) other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less (i) gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, (ii) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, (iii) income from equity investments, (iv) interest income, (v) income tax benefit, (vi) other income, and (vii) the noncontrolling interests owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.

WES defines Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interests owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.

Below are reconciliations of (i) net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free cash flow (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and (iii) operating income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that WES's Free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross margin are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross margin as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross margin should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as operating income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, thousands

2020

2019

2020

2019 Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 345,688



$ 343,458



$ 738,999



$ 686,531

Less:















Capital expenditures

140,249



318,281



313,065



704,425

Contributions to equity investments

5,104



40,790



16,064



77,333

Add:















Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings

8,288



9,260



13,340



17,052

Free cash flow

$ 208,623



$ (6,353)



$ 423,210



$ (78,175)

Cash flow information















Net cash provided by operating activities









$ 738,999



$ 686,531

Net cash used in investing activities









(355,001)



(2,865,168)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









(424,222)



2,182,290



Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, thousands

2020

2019

2020

2019 Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA















Net income (loss)

$ 281,341



$ 175,058



$ (8,059)



$ 387,037

Add:















Distributions from equity investments

71,576



70,522



137,496



132,535

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

5,677



4,343



10,911



6,141

Interest expense

94,654



79,472



183,240



145,348

Income tax expense

5,044



1,278



5,044



11,370

Depreciation and amortization

119,805



121,117



252,124



235,063

Impairments (1)

10,150



797



606,952



1,187

Other expense

(2,098)



58,639



1,950



93,852

Less:















Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

(2,843)



(1,061)



(2,883)



(1,651)

Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt

1,395



—



8,740



—

Equity income, net – related parties

54,415



63,598



115,762



121,590

Interest income – Anadarko note receivable

4,225



4,225



8,450



8,450

Other income

1,652



—



1,652



—

Income tax benefit

—



—



4,280



—

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

12,864



11,544



25,629



22,894

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 514,441



$ 432,920



$ 1,028,028



$ 861,250

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 345,688



$ 343,458



$ 738,999



$ 686,531

Interest (income) expense, net

90,429



75,247



174,790



136,898

Uncontributed cash-based compensation awards

—



1,218



—



648

Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net

(2,197)



(1,337)



(4,297)



(2,848)

Current income tax expense (benefit)

2,077



458



(35)



6,485

Other (income) expense, net (3)

(2,173)



(470)



(412)



(902)

Cash paid to settle interest-rate swaps

12,763



—



12,763



—

Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

8,288



9,260



13,340



17,052

Changes in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net

207,838



6,818



200,136



(2,668)

Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net

(101,247)



25,669



(72,323)



81,198

Other items, net

(34,161)



(15,857)



(9,304)



(38,250)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

(12,864)



(11,544)



(25,629)



(22,894)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 514,441



$ 432,920



$ 1,028,028



$ 861,250

Cash flow information















Net cash provided by operating activities









$ 738,999



$ 686,531

Net cash used in investing activities









(355,001)



(2,865,168)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









(424,222)



2,182,290







(1) Includes goodwill impairment for the six months ended June 30, 2020. (2) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests. (3) Excludes non-cash losses on interest-rate swaps of $59.0 million and $94.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Adjusted Gross Margin





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, thousands

2020

2019

2020

2019 Reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to Adjusted gross margin















Operating income (loss)

$ 373,766



$ 310,060



$ 158,863



$ 628,988

Add:















Distributions from equity investments

71,576



70,522



137,496



132,535

Operation and maintenance

145,186



148,431



304,377



291,260

General and administrative

36,423



30,027



76,888



52,871

Property and other taxes

19,395



14,282



37,871



30,567

Depreciation and amortization

119,805



121,117



252,124



235,063

Impairments (1)

10,150



797



606,952



1,187

Less:















Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

(2,843)



(1,061)



(2,883)



(1,651)

Equity income, net – related parties

54,415



63,598



115,762



121,590

Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues

21,605



20,189



40,828



36,778

Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

16,167



16,034



32,592



31,584

Adjusted gross margin

$ 686,957



$ 596,476



$ 1,388,272



$ 1,184,170

Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets

$ 454,476



$ 412,494



$ 925,842



$ 824,922

Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets

165,767



137,716



333,595



269,086

Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets

66,714



46,266



128,835



90,162







(1) Includes goodwill impairment for the six months ended June 30, 2020. (2) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, thousands except per-unit amounts

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues and other















Service revenues – fee based

$ 642,628



$ 593,544



$ 1,344,024



$ 1,173,518

Service revenues – product based

7,000



16,675



22,921



36,054

Product sales

21,736



74,469



78,385



146,602

Other

391



366



738



763

Total revenues and other

671,755



685,054



1,446,068



1,356,937

Equity income, net – related parties

54,415



63,598



115,762



121,590

Operating expenses















Cost of product

18,602



122,877



121,872



236,940

Operation and maintenance

145,186



148,431



304,377



291,260

General and administrative

36,423



30,027



76,888



52,871

Property and other taxes

19,395



14,282



37,871



30,567

Depreciation and amortization

119,805



121,117



252,124



235,063

Long-lived asset impairments

10,150



797



165,935



1,187

Goodwill impairment

—



—



441,017



—

Total operating expenses

349,561



437,531



1,400,084



847,888

Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

(2,843)



(1,061)



(2,883)



(1,651)

Operating income (loss)

373,766



310,060



158,863



628,988

Interest income – Anadarko note receivable

4,225



4,225



8,450



8,450

Interest expense

(94,654)



(79,472)



(183,240)



(145,348)

Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt

1,395



—



8,740



—

Other income (expense), net (1)

1,653



(58,477)



(108)



(93,683)

Income (loss) before income taxes

286,385



176,336



(7,295)



398,407

Income tax expense (benefit)

5,044



1,278



764



11,370

Net income (loss)

281,341



175,058



(8,059)



387,037

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

8,304



5,464



(24,569)



98,783

Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP

$ 273,037



$ 169,594



$ 16,510



$ 288,254

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):















Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP

$ 273,037



$ 169,594



$ 16,510



$ 288,254

Pre-acquisition net (income) loss allocated to Anadarko

—



(163)



—



(29,279)

General partner interest in net (income) loss

(5,461)



—



(330)



—

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)

$ 267,576



$ 169,431



$ 16,180



$ 258,975

Net income (loss) per common unit – basic and diluted

$ 0.60



$ 0.37



$ 0.04



$ 0.69

Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic and diluted

443,973



453,000



443,972



376,702







(1) Includes losses associated with the interest-rate swap agreements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

thousands except number of units

June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 Total current assets

$ 559,163



$ 402,412

Anadarko note receivable

259,481



260,000

Net property, plant, and equipment

8,914,716



9,064,931

Other assets

2,219,883



2,619,110

Total assets

$ 11,953,243



$ 12,346,453

Total current liabilities

$ 891,046



$ 485,954

Long-term debt

7,544,396



7,951,565

Asset retirement obligations

327,971



336,396

Other liabilities

254,313



227,245

Total liabilities

9,017,726



9,001,160

Equity and partners' capital







Common units (443,992,499 and 443,971,409 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively)

2,820,327



3,209,947

General partner units (9,060,641 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019)

(22,347)



(14,224)

Noncontrolling interests

137,537



149,570

Total liabilities, equity, and partners' capital

$ 11,953,243



$ 12,346,453



Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended

June 30, thousands

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ (8,059)



$ 387,037

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and changes in assets and liabilities:







Depreciation and amortization

252,124



235,063

Long-lived asset impairments

165,935



1,187

Goodwill impairment

441,017



—

(Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net

2,883



1,651

(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt

(8,740)



—

(Gain) loss on interest-rate swaps

—



94,585

Cash paid to settle interest-rate swaps

(12,763)



—

Change in other items, net

(93,398)



(32,992)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 738,999



$ 686,531

Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

$ (313,065)



$ (704,425)

Acquisitions from related parties

—



(2,007,501)

Acquisitions from third parties

—



(93,303)

Contributions to equity investments - related parties

(16,064)



(77,333)

Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

13,340



17,052

Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties

—



342

Other

(39,212)



—

Net cash used in investing activities

$ (355,001)



$ (2,865,168)

Cash flows from financing activities







Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs

$ 3,586,173



$ 2,710,750

Repayments of debt

(3,583,149)



(467,595)

Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks

(4,686)



(5,662)

Registration expenses related to the issuance of Partnership common units

—



(855)

Distributions to Partnership unitholders

(422,679)



(408,234)

Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner

(2,775)



(3,793)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners of WES Operating

(8,676)



(106,666)

Net contributions from (distributions to) related parties

21,832



456,938

Above-market component of swap agreements with Anadarko

—



7,407

Finance lease payments

(10,262)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$ (424,222)



$ 2,182,290

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$ (40,224)



$ 3,653

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

99,962



92,142

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 59,738



$ 95,795



Western Midstream Partners, LP OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)















Gathering, treating, and transportation

554



528



547



527

Processing

3,563



3,524



3,605



3,498

Equity investments (1)

458



402



451



390

Total throughput

4,575



4,454



4,603



4,415

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

162



178



164



177

Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets

4,413



4,276



4,439



4,238

Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)















Gathering, treating, and transportation

359



302



360



303

Equity investments (3)

367



311



391



308

Total throughput

726



613



751



611

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

15



13



15



13

Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets

711



600



736



598

Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)















Gathering and disposal

773



515



745



516

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

15



10



15



10

Total throughput attributable to WES for produced-water assets

758



505



730



506

Per-Mcf Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets (4)

$ 1.13



$ 1.06



$ 1.15



$ 1.08

Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (5)

2.56



2.52



2.49



2.49

Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets (6)

0.97



1.01



0.97



0.98





































(1) Represents the 14.81% share of average Fort Union throughput, 22% share of average Rendezvous throughput, 50% share of average Mi Vida and Ranch Westex throughput, and 30% share of average Red Bluff Express throughput. (2) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests. (3) Represents the 10% share of average White Cliffs throughput; 25% share of average Mont Belvieu JV throughput; 20% share of average TEG, TEP, Whitethorn, and Saddlehorn throughput; 33.33% share of average FRP throughput; and 15% share of average Panola and Cactus II throughput. (4) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets, divided by total throughput (MMcf/d) attributable to WES for natural-gas assets. (5) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets. (6) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to WES for produced-water assets.

Western Midstream Partners, LP OPERATING STATISTICS (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019



Natural gas (MMcf/d)

Crude oil & NGLs (MBbls/d)

Produced water (MBbls/d) Delaware Basin

1,309



1,179



202



141



773



515

DJ Basin

1,329



1,266



113



112



—



—

Equity investments

458



402



367



311



—



—

Other

1,479



1,607



44



49



—



—

Total throughput

4,575



4,454



726



613



773



515









Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019



Natural gas (MMcf/d)

Crude oil & NGLs (MBbls/d)

Produced water (MBbls/d) Delaware Basin

1,349



1,178



197



143



745



516

DJ Basin

1,368



1,262



120



107



—



—

Equity investments

451



390



391



308



—



—

Other

1,435



1,585



43



53



—



—

Total throughput

4,603



4,415



751



611



745



516



SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP

