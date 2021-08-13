Western Midstream Announces Second-Quarter Post-Earnings Interview With CEO, Michael Ure

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) announced that after market close on Monday, August 16, 2021, it will make available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer, to provide additional insight related to second-quarter results.

On August 18, 2021, and August 19, 2021, Michael Ure and Craig Collins, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in one-on-one sessions at the Citi 2021 One-on-One Midstream/ Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference.

On September 8, 2021, Michael Ure will participate in one-on-one sessions and a fireside chat at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACT

Kristen S. Shults

Senior Vice President, Finance and Communications

[email protected]

832.636.6000

