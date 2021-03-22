Western Midstream Announces Secondary Public Offering Of Common Units

HOUSTON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES") announced today the commencement of an underwritten secondary public offering of 8,000,000 common units representing limited partner interests in WES ("Common Units") by an affiliate of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (the "Selling Unitholder"). The Selling Unitholder intends to grant BofA Securities, Inc., as the underwriter ("BofA Securities"), a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional Common Units from the Selling Unitholder. WES is not selling any Common Units in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Common Units in the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

BofA Securities is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The offering will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus, which is part of a shelf registration statement that became effective on December 14, 2016, copies of which may be obtained from BofA Securities at NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or by emailing [email protected]. An electronic copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus is available from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as agent for its customers under certain of its contracts.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES and its general partner believe that their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this news release, including risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions as they relate to the offering and the Selling Unitholder's ability to close successfully on the offering. See "Risk Factors" in WES's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other public filings and press releases. Except as required by law, WES does not undertake the obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACT

Kristen S. Shults

Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

[email protected]

832.636.6000

Abby Dempsey

Investor Relations Supervisor

[email protected]

832.636.6000

SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP

Related Links

http://www.westernmidstream.com

