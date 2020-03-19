Western Midstream Leases 134,000 SF At The Woodlands® Towers At The Waterway

"The Howard Hughes Corporation is proud to announce this lease in our newly acquired 9950 Woodloch Forest building, welcoming Western Midstream to The Woodlands Towers at The Waterway. We are committed to offering premium office space to meet the demands of the commercial office market for relocation and expansion here in our community," said Jim Carman, President of the Houston Region for The Howard Hughes Corporation. "The Woodlands Towers at The Waterway offers unmatched amenities, focusing on health and wellness, along with an incredible rooftop terrace and panoramic views of The Woodlands Waterway®."

The Woodlands Towers at The Waterway features a state-of-the-art, two-level fitness center complete with a basketball and volleyball court, approximately 33,000-square-foot rooftop terrace, building conference facilities, lobby café and a tenant concierge program along with additional amenities. Both Class AAA towers—the 595,000-square-foot, 31-story tower at 9950 Woodloch Forest Drive and the 808,000-square-foot, 30-story tower at 1201 Lake Robbins Drive—are LEED Silver certified.

Western Midstream acquires, owns, develops and operates midstream energy assets. The estimated commencement date for move-in to The Woodlands Towers at The Waterway, which offers frontage along Interstate 45 with convenient access to the Grand Parkway, Hardy Toll Road and the George Bush Intercontinental Airport, is anticipated for November 2020, with temporary space being provided to Western Midstream beginning in April 2020.

"We are pleased to have signed a new lease with The Howard Hughes Corporation and to retain our corporate office in The Woodlands Towers. This provides us with compelling economics, flexibility, and stability for our employees and avoids unnecessary relocation costs," said Craig Collins, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Western Midstream.

James P. Bailey, Jr., Chad Beck and Rich Claussen with Cushman & Wakefield represented Western Midstream Partners, LP while Robert S. Parsley, Norman V. Munoz and Jillian Fredericks with Colliers International represented The Howard Hughes Corporation in-house.

About The Woodlands®

The Woodlands is a 28,000-acre master planned community located 27 miles north of downtown Houston. Throughout its 46-year history, The Woodlands has led the way among master planned communities that practice environmental preservation. It is home to 118,000 people, and over 68,000 people work in the community. The Woodlands is one of the most successful master planned communities in Texas and the nation. The Woodlands was named "Trailblazer of the Year" in 2018 by the Greater Houston Builders Association. The community was also named "Humanitarian of the Year" in 2019, 2017, 2016 and 2007 and "Master Planned Community of the Year" in 2015, 2010 and 2007 by the Greater Houston Builders Association. For more information, visit www.thewoodlands.com. For additional details, find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned cities and communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport District in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

