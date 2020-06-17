Western New York Teamsters Endorse Nate McMurray For Congress

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters Joint Council 46 in Buffalo, N.Y. announced its endorsement of Democratic candidate Nate McMurray in his race for Congress in the 27th District. A special election will be held on Tuesday, June 23 to fill the Congressional seat vacated by Republican Chris Collins last October.

McMurray, who has served as the Town Supervisor of Grand Island, N.Y. for the past four years, pledged to support labor and their issues if elected to Congress, and promised to be part of the solution to the growing multiemployer pension crisis.

"Millions of men and women face the potential loss of income as multiemployer pensions face insolvency over the next few years. This is not a partisan issue and I vow to vote in favor of legislation that is critically needed to support multiemployer pension reform on behalf of Teamsters living in the 27th Congressional District," McMurray said.

Teamsters Joint Council 46, which represents 3,857 men and women in the 27th Congressional District of New York, knows the importance of electing someone that will not ignore working families.

"The Teamsters Union needs a congressman who stands with the working class, not big corporate interests. Nate McMurray is that man," said George Harrigan, President of Joint Council 46. "Nate knows an honest day's work because he lives it."

