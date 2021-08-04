Western Overseas Corporation Selects Logixboard to Help Launch the WOC Global Tracking Dashboard to Transform and Digitize its Customer Experience

CYPRESS, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Overseas Corporation, one of the world's leading international shipping and logistics providers, today announced the WOC Global Tracking Dashboard, designed to provide clients with a best-in-class platform that offers unprecedented visibility into shipment data.

As a provider of full-suite of international shipping and logistics services, Western Overseas Corporation prides itself on offering an all-in-one, seamless solution to transporting any products across borders, from origin to destination. Western Overseas Corporation's robust service offerings includes everything from freight forwarding to customs brokerage and cargo insurance. Now, the company is taking its full-service customer experience one step further by building a digital experience for its customers. With the help of Logixboard, Western Overseas Corporation will now allow customers to digitally track their shipments in real time so that they know precisely where their cargo is at all times and can spend less time manually searching for updates on the status of their goods.

"In recent months we've seen an uptick in requests from current and prospective customers asking for a digital portal that provides up-to-date information about the status and location of their shipments," said Carlo De Atouguia, of Western Overseas Corporation. "It wasn't possible for us to build and deploy our own proprietary platform quickly or cost effectively, so we sought out Logixboard to help us launch our brand new customer experience platform. We're constantly striving to give our clients the most accurate and up-to-date information possible on their shipments, so we're thrilled to officially roll this out to our customers."

"Traditionally, commercial shipping has lagged behind consumer shipping in terms of digital innovation," said Julian Alvarez, CEO and co-founder of Logixboard. "People are used to the real-time shipment updates provided by the likes of digitally native companies like Amazon, but when it comes to their commercial freight, that level of transparency isn't often there. Our platform helps commercial freight forwarders quickly build a digital experience for their customers that mirrors that of a consumer experience."

About Western Overseas Corporations

Western Overseas Corporation is one of the world's leading international shipping and logistics providers. For over four decades, Western Overseas Corporation has provided Freight Forwarding, Customs Brokerage, Warehousing, Distribution, Cargo Insurance, and E-Commerce services for small to large companies globally. Western Overseas Corporation aims to deliver a superior global shipping and modern logistics experience by providing clients with unparalleled personal service, advanced technology, and decades of industry knowledge and expertise.

About Logixboard

Logixboard is a modern real-time shipment visibility platform that enables logistics service providers to deliver world-class customer experiences to shippers. With Logixboard, shippers get an elegantly designed platform that gives them better visibility into their supply chain, so they can better plan and communicate to customers and internal stakeholders. Logistics service providers get a custom-branded digital service they can use to compete in the marketplace and increase their sales.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Logixboard

Related Links

https://logixboard.com/

