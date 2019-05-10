Western Rim Properties Introduces Three Property Styles to the North Texas City of Farmers Branch

DALLAS, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Western Rim Properties will be opening the doors to its three new spring development projects in the next upcoming weeks. Established for the last 30 years across the Texas rental real estate market, the firm that has been growing its presence across the state's top cities in areas like Dallas, San Antonio, Austin and Houston now has nearly 20 properties and over 20,000 rental units. Providing popular luxury apartment style rentals, the spring projects have been in the works for over a year and a half and will be positioned around central rental population segments who live outside of city limits. These surrounding city locations where renter populations reside have a growing network of both residential and business development and welcome medium to upper class tenants who are looking to benefit from community run suburbs that come backed with the accessibility of city amenities.

Marcus Hiles, CEO and founder of Western Rim Properties

North Texas has been a focus location for the Western Rim's past and upcoming developments with two of the spring developments positioned in the popular Northern Texas City of Farmers Branch. One of the fastest-growing Texas cities, residents are coming from both in-state and out of state to this area to benefit from everything the growing suburb has to offer. The properties will include WRP's The Mansions and The Towers style rentals which have existing communities across the state and provide the best in upscale living accommodations. "Our projects focus on offering renters the flexibility they want in a rental property matched with the benefits found in upper class housing. We have selected Farmers Branch to be the site of two of our spring projects to tap into the opportunities growing in the area from younger families and professionals looking for community focused, luxury rentals," shares CEO and founder of Western Rim, Marcus Hiles.

Both The Mansions and The Towers properties will offer tenants the option of one to four bedroom apartment style and townhouse living and are fitted with the accommodations and amenities city renters have come to expect in the North Texas area. "We are tapping into renters key interests in high end finishing, energy conscious appliances and upgrade options like balconies, garages, and more to ensure properties feel like personalized homes tenants will want to live in long term," adds Marcus who has been at the forefront of Texas' luxury rental market throughout the last three decades.

The properties that are expected to start renting before the summer will also be accompanied by another Farmers Branch community that will come later this year. The last planned development in the Northern Texas City will be part of the firm's The Luxe community network, offering similar amenities and accommodations to the spring projects that fit within WRP's high-end rental standards. "Making sure we are positioning our property investments in the areas that will attract rental interest long-term is critical to the success of Western Rim. Farmers Branch has shown promise over the last several years and will be a key location adding to the competitive value in our firm's expansive presence in the state of Texas," says Marcus Hiles.

