Western Shelter Establishes Support Hotline For Shelter Systems And Isolation Units

"While many of our customers place orders for shelters many months in advance of their need, our team is ready and on standby to assist our customers in any way we can," said Bryan Hunt, Western Shelter Sales Director. "Part of that includes being available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, like our customers are."

While the hotline was established primarily for response to the current COVID-19 outbreak, any customer with seeking assistance with shelter deployment is encouraged to use it should they have questions. The Western Shelter hotline can be reached at: (800) 971-7201.

In addition to the hotline, Western Shelter customers can utilize Western Shelter's YouTube Channel as a resource when seeking assistance for shelter deployment. Deployment videos include Western Shelter's most popular products, such as the GateKeeper 1935, GateKeeper 20, GateKeeper 2360, Sentry Airframe, and more. Customers can also reference instructional videos on a wide range of shelter accessories, such as hygiene centers, HVACs, showers, air plenums, and many others.

"Our YouTube channel is a great first place for our customers to go to find set up and tear down videos for our key products, as well as operational videos for several other accessories," said Dave Newman, Western Shelter Marketing Manager. "We hope our customers see it as a valuable resource."

Western Shelters are the preferred choice for the disaster and medical response communities, and have been used to respond to infectious disease outbreaks all over the globe, including the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Western Shelter can be reached at (800) 971-7201 or online at: www.westernshelter.com. Western Shelter also has instructional videos available on their Youtube Channel at:

https://www.youtube.com/westernsheltersystems

Headquartered in Eugene, OR, Western Shelter (www.westernshelter.com) manufactures and distributes shelters and field support systems which include rigid and inflatable framed shelters in a variety of sizes and trim levels complete with accessories that cover climate control, power generation, water handling, and more. Since 1988, Western Shelter has been a primary supplier of emergency response shelters for federal, state, county, and municipal fire and police jurisdictions; as well as forest service, military, hospital, and industrial organizations.

For product and support inquiries:

Nathan Neckles

[email protected]

(541) 344-7267 ext 312

For press inquiries:

Dave Newman

[email protected]

(541) 344-7267 ext 321

