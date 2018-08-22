Western States Opioid Summit "Not One More Death" To Raise Awareness And Address Opioid Addiction And Overdoses, Sept. 19-21, 2018

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Model Recovery Systems (SMRS) and the California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals (CCAPP) have partnered to present the inaugural Western States Opioid Summit (WSOS) on September 19-21, 2018, at the Anaheim Convention Center. The Summit will provide a platform for collaboration and change. The mission is to open dialogue, strengthen relationships, find solutions and execute change. The purpose of WSOS is to create a center-point of synergy between an eclectic array of disciplines and families, initiating relationships and dialogue, and creating a wave of change.

"The opioid crisis, in California and nationally, has progressed to the point that we are co-hosting and presenting this summit out of necessity," said CCAPP CEO Pete Nielsen. "The cost of doing nothing is too high for us to ignore."

WSOS will unite leading addiction-medicine professionals and physicians; parent and public advocates; stakeholders who understand the dangers and losses associated with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD); distressed families who are, or and have been, afflicted by OUD; County and public health experts; law enforcement personnel; concerned legislators and policy makers; public and private resources; and family service organizations in order to promote learning, dialogue, and collaboration.

Through the generous donations of our supporters, family scholarships have been made available for individuals and families who have been stricken by OUD. They must register at http://opioidsummit.us/ to attend the Summit at no cost.

"Every single person is affected by opioid addiction. Whether it's the devastation of the individual, the trauma to their family, or the cost to communities and taxpayers, we all share the burden and can contribute to the solution," said Bruce Boardman, CEO, Social Model Recovery Systems. "It will take us working together to remedy this epidemic."

According to Dr. Donald J. Kurth, Social Model Recovery Systems' Medical Director and a past president of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, "Far too many Americans have needlessly lost their lives to the opioid scourge. Please join us to find some real solutions. Not one more death!"

For more information about WSOS that will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center on September 19-21, 2018 or to register for the event, visit http://opioidsummit.us/

