Western U.S. package delivery company GSO completes name change To General Logistics Systems US, Inc.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three years after West Coast package delivery company GSO was acquired by international delivery group GLS, the company has officially changed its name to General Logistics Systems US, Inc. (GLS US).

"GLS is an international company with 30 years of experience and allows me to proudly say, we now have global experience delivered locally," said GLS US CEO, Randall Swart. "Over the past year, GSO has gone through many exciting changes, and we remain committed to providing the best service to our valued customers. In 2020 we will celebrate 25 years doing what we love — delivering packages as an extension of our customers' businesses."

Swart said the company looks forward to using the knowledge and experience of the GLS Group to invest in new technologies, new facilities, new vehicles and future growth to support customers' growing shipping needs. "We are excited about the potential to accelerate our growth and presence in the market," he said.

GLS US, which serves California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Utah, is converting the branding for all trucks, drop boxes and supplies to GLS.

GLS acquired California-based GSO in October 2016. Since then, the two companies have worked seamlessly to integrate systems. The conversion to GLS reflects shared values between the two companies - reliability, security, transparency, flexibility, and sustainability. Customers started seeing the GLS brand in the Northwest when the company bought Seattle-based Postal Express in 2017 as part of a focused geographic expansion.

GLS US continues to expand and provide unmatched Priority Overnight, Ground and Freight delivery services throughout the Western United States. It has 2,300 U.S. employees, 48 depots, two hubs, and a customer service center to support more than 20,000 customers with a high-quality level of service including later pickup times, earlier deliveries, and proactive package tracking - all at competitive rates.

"Throughout the years, our service offerings and technology have evolved based on the needs of our customers," Swart said. "We are committed to continue making improvements to ensure the best shipping experience possible. We're growing quickly and are committed to living up to our reputation of providing all our customers with the same excellent delivery and customer service standards we've built over the years."

GLS US will continue to offer customers overnight delivery across a vast geographical footprint, with significantly reduced transit times across the West Coast using its ground and freight services. "We look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead for our customers and our company," Swart said.

About GLS Group

GLS, General Logistics Systems B.V. (headquartered in Amsterdam), provides reliable, high-quality deferred parcel services for over 200,000 customers, complemented by logistics and express services. Through organic and inorganic expansion, the Group has grown to provide network coverage of 45 countries via wholly owned and partner companies, and it is globally connected via contractual agreements. Seventy central transshipment points and about 1,400 depots and agencies are at GLS' disposal. With its ground-based network GLS is one of the leading parcel service providers in Europe. In the financial year 2018/19 GLS achieved revenue of €3.3 billion. For more information about the Western U.S. parcel and freight delivery services offered by GLS, visit www.gls-us.com.

