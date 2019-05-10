Westfall Technik Acquires Three Businesses In Their Seventh Transaction In Seven Months

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfall Technik, Inc. ("Westfall", the "Company"), a global holding company that provides highly productive plastics manufacturing solutions to the medical, packaging and consumer goods industries, announced today the acquisition of Delta Pacific Products ("Delta") and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Prism Plastics Products ("Prism") and NxTBio Technologies ("NxTBio"), each of which operate on a standalone basis.

"We chose to join Westfall Technik because we knew Westfall would expand the services and production capacity we offer to the medical device community in the Bay area and greater Minneapolis. We can now offer our customers high volume production, device assembly and rapid precision toolmaking throughout the United States and, through Westfall's extensive sales team, can offer our services to customers we could never previously reach." – Yuan Tian, Delta's President and CEO.

Delta is one of the leading injection molders in the San Francisco Bay Area serving the large and growing medical device startup community in that region. The engineers and operators at Delta specialize in working with medtech R&D professionals from the prototyping phase through FDA approval and full production. Delta's core competency in tooling design greatly reduces lead times and increases speed to FDA approval and the eventual commercialization of customers' products. Their focus on high quality products, quick turnaround times, and experienced staff makes Delta an ideal choice to serve both startups and global medical device OEMs. Given Delta's success, Westfall is planning to expand their current footprint to allow the business to scale alongside its customers. The acquisition of Delta marks a significant and important investment in the medical / healthcare space for Westfall.

Prism also marks a strategically important investment for Westfall as the Company looks to expand its presence in certain regions of the country. In this case, Prism's location outside Minneapolis provides additional capacity and capabilities for Westfall to offer customers located in the Midwest. On a combined basis, the additions of Prism and Delta add over 50,000 square feet of additional production space to Westfall's capacity before the planned expansion at Delta mentioned above.

Westfall also acquired NxTBio Technologies, a developer, marketer, and distributor of branded bioscience laboratory consumables including pipette tips, filter tips, tubes and strip tubes, vials, multi-well plates, and related racking systems. Westfall's ability to engineer and build high volume production systems will accelerate the growth of NxTBio's leading-edge product portfolio.

Over the past 30+ years, Delta Pacific Products has developed and maintained a solid reputation for building partnerships and producing quality plastic products for the life science and medical device industries. With our focus on high quality products, quick turnaround times and our experienced & dedicated staff, we serve both startups and global medical device OEM's. We work in close collaboration with our customers to ensure successful project outcomes and provide a full range of manufacturing services for medical device companies bringing new products to market.

Westfall Technik is a global holding company which provides highly-productive plastics manufacturing solutions to the medical, consumer packaging and consumer goods industries. Westfall Technik's competitive advantages include modern automated systems, correlative molding processes, and effective industry 4.0 concepts. Brand owners can expect high quality products at an excellent value, a fast response for decreased time-to-market, 100% inspection and traceability from pellet to pallet, supply chain security compliance, and reliability from a trustworthy team. For more information, visit https://www.westfall-technik.com/.

