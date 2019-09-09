Westfall Technik® Invests In Cleanroom Along Southern Border

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfall Technik recently completed the construction of a 6,000 square foot certified clean room at its facility (AMS Plastics) located in the Otay Mesa region of Tijuana, Mexico and only two miles from the U.S. border. The expansion included new electric machines for precision healthcare molding as well as custom assembly lines for bagging, kitting and other secondary operations.

"With over 70 medical device companies in the region and a rapidly growing customer roster we are excited to grow this offering as we continue to invest to meet the needs of the healthcare market. This investment represents our most recent of several projects to increase cleanroom molding and assembly capacity across our growing network. Westfall-Technik is committed to our customer-centric mission as we continue to expand our technical capabilities and physical footprint."

– Merritt Williams, Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Engineering and scientific molding are a key focus of each Westfall site to ensure quality and repeatability. At AMS customers are supported by a team with every level of RJG Master Molder for processing Level I through Level III. Certification under the ISO 13485:2016 quality management system was completed in early 2019. The 75,000 square foot facility employs over 350 people, has been manufacturing in Mexico since 1993, has a complete metrology lab, internal tool room, and is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

About Westfall Technik

Westfall Technik® delivers end-to-end contract manufacturing solutions for the complete lifecycle of injection molded plastic parts with a focus on healthcare, packaging and consumer goods. Westfall Technik's competitive advantages include modern automation systems, correlative molding processes, and effective industry 4.0 concepts. The results for brand owners include high quality, excellent value, fast response for shorter time-to-market, 100% inspection and traceability from pellet to pallet and beyond, supply chain security compliance, and reliability from a team you can trust. https://www.westfall-technik.com/

