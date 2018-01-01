Westfield Invests in Small Business, Names Robyn Hahn President, Small Business

As a leader in the P&C industry, Hahn has held senior positions with national and international carriers. Her credentials span agency management, sales and distribution strategy and execution, digital and operations, including call centers, processing, underwriting and risk control functions. Prior to Westfield, Hahn expanded her professional portfolio to include the Chief Marketing Officer position at two insurance industry Fortune Global 500 companies.

"The insurance industry is evolving fast, and Robyn has a clear vision to ensure Westfield Small Business is competitive, profitably growing and continually meeting customer demands," said Ed Largent, President, CEO and Board Chair at Westfield. "Robyn is an inspiring leader recognized for building dynamic, accomplished teams and I could not be more pleased about her appointment to this critical role at this notable time in our company's history."

With Westfield's renewed focus on small business, Hahn is driving a customer-centric emphasis through a new operating model that leverages data and analytics, digital and innovation to differentiate Westfield in the marketplace for distributors and customers.

"Westfield has made a commitment to approach risk and insurance in a way that puts the customer at the center of everything we do," said Hahn. "There's transformational change happening in the marketplace, and we view that as an opportunity to utilize data, technology and unique partnerships to inspire products and services that will enrich our customers' lives." Westfield's focus includes delivering a distinct combination of insurance expertise, relationships, technology and tools that empower small business owners with the resources to thrive and succeed well into the future.

"I'm excited to build a Small Business team that redefines the relationship between carriers and customers. We're going beyond traditional thinking to eliminate the bias of what insurance companies typically offer customers. It's a journey that will simplify and enhance customer interactions and drive efficiency to bring the most value to our agents," Hahn continued.

About Westfield

Westfield was founded in 1848 by a small group of hard-working farmers who believed in the promise of the future and the power of the individual. Today, as one of the nation's leading property and casualty (P&C) companies, we remain true to their vision and are dedicated to your protection and prosperity and to the progress of our community. Learn more about Westfield at www.westfieldInsurance.com.

SOURCE Westfield

Related Links

http://www.westfieldInsurance.com

