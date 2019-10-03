Westfield's New Brand Puts Customers at the Center of Everything

Westfield's new brand drives business strategy by leveraging data and analytics, digital and innovation to simplify and enhance customer interactions. The brand weaves together the business, people and culture with the needs, expectations and emotions of customers. The company's focus includes delivering a distinct combination of insurance expertise, relationships, technology and tools that empower customers, small business owners and agents with resources to thrive and succeed.

Writing the next chapter in Westfield's history includes a focus on Small Business and giving customers the competitive edge to succeed and grow. A glimpse into the future has Small Business owners receiving a risk action plan that helps them understand the facets of risk that they face, overcome obstacles to success and identify actionable steps for growth and prosperity. A consultative approach and holistic view of risk differentiate Westfield within the industry.

"Our approach won't be the same as other insurance carriers," said Robyn Hahn, Westfield's President of Small Business. "We took the word insurance out of our name so that it could give us room to create new opportunities to partner with our customers. We made a commitment to approach risk and insurance as an advisor, risk expert, solution provider and business enabler."

"Every day is a new opportunity to help folks discover what's just over the horizon," continued Largent. "Our enthusiasm shows, because partnering with our customers to grow their assets, pursue their ambitions and protect their future is not just our job – it's our passion."

Bold, impactful and warm, the Westfield logo reflects the new era the organization has embarked upon. The sun icon represents the light shining on customers as knowledge and recognition. Like Westfield, that light guides customers – sometimes a familiar path, sometimes the road less traveled. No matter the road, the sun provides the warmth and caring that is inherently synonymous with Westfield.

The newly-designed website features easy-to-navigate pages and updated, simplified messaging. The site highlights articles and tools, such as Size-Up, that gives visitors an information edge that can lead to smarter decisions. A newly created podcast, Closing the Gap, lives on the site and is the first from a carrier offering resources and expert advice to help independent agents and small businesses grow and protect their assets. The launch of a new online customer portal called My Westfield now offers enhanced self service and support for Westfield customers.



About Westfield

Westfield was founded in 1848 by a small group of hard-working farmers who believed in the promise of the future and the power of the individual. Today, as one of the nation's leading property and casualty (P&C) companies, we remain true to their vision and are dedicated to making a positive difference in our customers' lives. In 2019, J.D. Power ranked Westfield #1 in customer satisfaction among auto insurers in the North Central Region. Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com.

