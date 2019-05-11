Westgate Resorts Honors Thousands Of Military Families During Eighth Annual Military Weekend

Representing all branches of the military, more than 5,500 guests from 41 states, and Puerto Rico and Washington D.C., enjoyed complimentary accommodations and activities, including an inaugural 5K run, a resource fair featuring 25 military organizations and free admission to Westgate's Shipwreck Island Water Park.

In total, the Westgate Resorts Foundation contributed $50,000 to military nonprofit organizations.

The event ended with an incredible outdoor concert and fireworks show featuring Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band, with special appearance by Grammy-winner Lee Greenwood.

About Westgate Resorts

Founded in 1982 by David A. Siegel, Westgate Resorts is one of the largest resort developers in the United States. Westgate features 26 themed destination resorts with over 13,500 luxury villas and hotel rooms in premier locations throughout the United States such as Orlando, Florida; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Miami and Cocoa Beach, Florida; Branson, Missouri; Mesa, Arizona; and Tunica, Mississippi. Most Westgate Resorts locations feature a variety of unique restaurant, retail and spa concepts, including Drafts Sports Bar & Grill, Westgate Smokehouse Grill, Edge Steakhouse, Westgate Marketplace & Deli and Serenity Spa by Westgate. For more information about Westgate Resorts, or to learn more about our discounted military hotel rates, visit www.westgateresorts.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jessica Murray

Jmurray@zimmerman.com

The Zimmerman Agency

(480) 299-8494

SOURCE Westgate Resorts

Related Links

http://www.westgateresorts.com

