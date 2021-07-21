Westinghouse Announces Contract Extensions, Delivering Outage Confidence to U.S. Nuclear Fleet

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company has been awarded several integrated outage and refueling service contract extensions from Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), who's fleet generates enough low-cost, clean and reliable energy to power more than 4.5 million homes and businesses in the Tennessee Valley and surrounding areas. Under the terms of the agreement, Westinghouse will continue to deliver world-class outage support to the Sequoyah and Watts Bar nuclear plants beginning in the fall 2021 outage season.

The multi-year contract extensions will secure the supply of pressurized water reactor (PWR) refueling, as well as steam generator (SG) inspection and maintenance services. These agreements build on a strong legacy of partnership with TVA as a full-spectrum provider of fuel outage, engineering and maintenance services. Westinghouse was also a key member of the contract team that saw the successful completion and commercial startup of Watts Bar Unit 2 in 2016.

"We recognize that nuclear utilities face ever-increasing cost pressures as the power generation landscape continues to evolve," said David Howell, Westinghouse President of Americas Operating Plant Services. "By extending this alliance, TVA has demonstrated their confidence in Westinghouse to deliver safe, efficient and reliable outage and maintenance solutions to ensure its plants return to operations on time and on budget."

Through partnership with nuclear utilities, Westinghouse continues to provide best-in-class field services that help reduce outage duration and costs. For additional information about Westinghouse's reliable outage services, visit https://www.westinghousenuclear.com/operating-plants/outage-services.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

