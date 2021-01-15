WestJet announces retirement of Jeff Martin, Chief Operating Officer

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WestJet today announced the retirement of Captain Jeff Martin, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, effective February 26, 2021. Jeff will be returning to the U.S. to be with his family.

"We are very grateful for all that Jeff has done for our airline in his two and a half years including the successful launch of our Dreamliners, industry-leading on-time performance, the creation of a world-class Operations Control Centre and harmonious labour relations," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO.

WestJet announced the retirement of Captain Jeff Martin, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, effective February 26, 2021. (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"After more than 31 years in the industry, February 26 will mark my retirement from airline operations and it is fitting that it is with the WestJet team," said Jeff Martin. "In my aviation journey, the last couple of years can be counted as some of the most rewarding. Together we have accomplished a lot, but the biggest accomplishment for me has been the acceptance, support and experiences I have shared with the best airline operational team in the industry. It has been an honour to lead this great team and proudly wear the WestJet uniform."

Robert Antoniuk, currently Vice-President, Airports and Guest Services will serve as Interim Chief Operating Officer while a global search is undertaken.

About WestJet

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com

Recent recognition includes:

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

Related Links

http://www.westjet.com

