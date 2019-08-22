Westlake Securities Closes EdTech and Food Services Deals

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlake Securities, LLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has recently closed two deals in the third quarter. "The firm was busy working on deals over the summer as we closed transactions in both the EdTech and Food Services verticals, helped clients take their companies to the next level, and monetized equity for shareholders," said Matt Andersen CEO of Westlake. Overall in 2019, the senior deal team at Westlake has placed various forms of capital, completed two acquisitions, and advised multiple companies with combined annual revenue of over $225 million.

In July, Westlake served as co-advisor to Proximity Learning, Inc., an Austin-based EdTech company, in a strategic sale to Education Solutions Services, LLC. Managing Director Jon D'Andrea commented, "We were excited to work with a local management team and ownership group on structuring a 'win-win' transaction that positions the business for future growth while also providing liquidity for the shareholders."

In August, Westlake served as exclusive advisor to a food co-packer in the acquisition of its main competitor, a division of a private equity-backed portfolio company. The acquisition will make Westlake's client the largest of its kind in the U.S. and adds capacity for upcoming expansion. Andersen concluded by saying, "We are focused on helping clients achieve their desired outcome through a combination of helping CEOs shape their vision, execute organic and inorganic growth strategies, raise and deploy capital, and ultimately seek an attractive liquidity event – that's our mission."

Westlake has multiple long-term client relationships where the Company is focused on helping clients achieve their strategic plans through a combination of organic and inorganic growth, coupled with the deployment of capital. With multiple engagements in process, Westlake Securities anticipates a busy close to 2019.

About Westlake Securities, LLC

Westlake Securities is a middle-market investment bank founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas. Westlake delivers superior execution and results to its clients with our deep transactional experience, comprehensive technical analysis and hands-on involvement of our senior professionals. To learn more about, please visit: www.westlakesecurities.com.

Disclosures:

Investment Banking Services and Securities offered through Independent Investment Bankers Corp. , a broker-dealer, Member FINRA / SIPC . Westlake Securities is not affiliated with Independent Investment Bankers Corp.

