Westlake Securities Serves as Exclusive Advisor to IPM Foods on Growth Equity Investment

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlake Securities, a leading middle market investment bank, announced today that it served as the exclusive financial advisor in raising a multi-million dollar growth equity investment for U.S. contract food processor , IPM Foods ("the Company") from the Florida-based private investment firm, Trivest Partners ("Trivest").

IPM Foods is a full-service contract food processor and a global leader specializing in Tetra Recart® packaging, producing for large consumer products companies and national branded food retailers. IPM's food division focuses on broths, soups and sauces; and its pet division focuses on the high demand wet pet food market. The financing will enable IPM Foods to meet the on-going and increasing demand for its environmentally sustainable, and consumer-friendly packaging and increase capacity to accelerate further growth.

"We're excited about the future and for the ability to increase production and drive innovation in the shelf stable packaged food," says Pawel Marciniak, Founder and President of IPM Foods. "As the world demands more sustainable packaging and higher quality consumable products, we want to make sure we meet the demand and continue to expand what we can bring to industry leading brands and retailers. We look forward to partnering with Trivest given their strong reputation and focus on high quality, growth-oriented middle market businesses."

Trivest, which was founded in 1981, has completed over 300 transactions, totaling over $6.0 billion in value. This will be the first platform investment for Trivest Growth Investment Fund II, a partnership formed to invest in growth and non-control opportunities in founder ad family-owned businesses.

Westlake Securities served as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction, and this marked the second transaction Westlake has advised on and completed with IPM Foods.

For more information, please visit: www.westlakesecurities.com

About Westlake Securities

Westlake Securities is a middle-market investment bank founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas. Westlake delivers superior execution and results to its clients with deep transactional experience, comprehensive technical analysis and hands-on involvement of our senior professionals. For more information, please visit: www.westlakesecurities.com

About IPM Foods

IPM Foods is a full-service contract food manufacturer and a global leader specializing in Tetra Recart® packaging, producing for large consumer products companies and national branded food retailers. IPM's food division focuses on broths, soups and sauces; and its pet division focuses on the high demand wet pet food market. For more information, visit www.ipmfoods.com

About Trivest

Trivest Partners is a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with founder/family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed over 300 transactions, totaling over $6.0 billion in value. For more information, visit www.trivest.com

Disclosures:

Investment Banking Services and Securities offered through Independent Investment Bankers Corp. , a broker-dealer, Member FINRA / SIPC . Westlake Securities is not affiliated with Independent Investment Bankers Corp.

SOURCE Westlake IB, LLC